Entire nation united in eliminating terror: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the precision strikes carried out by the armed forces in Pakistan under Operation Sindoor, saying the action against terrorism has lent a new confidence and enthusiasm to the fight against terrorism across the world. New Delhi, May 25 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda and National Democratic Alliance Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers listen to the 122nd episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat', at the Ashok Hotel in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

Modi made the remarks during the 122nd episode of his monthly radio show, Mann Ki Baat, the first after Indian armed forces struck down nine terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under Operation Sindoor on May 7. The operation was in retaliation to April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

“Today, the entire nation is united against terrorism, filled with anger, but determined. Today, every Indian’s resolution is to eliminate terrorism,” PM Modi said. “The precision and accuracy with which our forces destroyed the terrorist hideouts across the border is extraordinary. Operation Sindoor is not just a military mission; it is a picture of our resolve, courage and a transforming India and this picture has infused the whole country with a sense of patriotism and has painted it in the hues of the tricolour.”

In the previous episode of his radio broadcast on April 27, days after the terror attack at picturesque Baisaran meadow in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam, the PM had reiterated the resolve to hand the “harshest punishment” to those behind the dastardly attack, which he said aimed at derailing development in Jammu and Kashmir. A week later, Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor.

On Sunday, Modi noted that Tiranga Yatras were held across India in the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, with viral videos emerging from Chandigarh showing children making paintings and newborn babies being named after Sindoor.

“You must have seen that in many cities, villages and small towns of the country, Tiranga Yatras were organised. Thousands of people came out holding the tricolour to pay their respects & honour to the country’s armed forces,” he said.

Recalling his recent tour to Bikaner in Rajasthan, Modi said he received a gift in the form of a painting by children and underlined that Operation Sindoor has influenced the people of the country. “In Katihar in Bihar, Kushinagar in UP, and many other cities, children born during that period have been named Sindoor,” the PM said.

He also stressed the success of indigenous weapons used during the military operation. “Our soldiers destroyed terror bases; it was their indomitable courage, along with the power of weapons, equipment and technology made in India,” Modi said, asserting the resolve for Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India)

Story of ‘change’

In his address, the PM also shared a story of the first bus services being started at Katejhari village in Maoist-affected Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra. He noted that the villagers had waited for years for a bus service, and when the first bus finally arrived, they celebrated its arrival with drumbeats.

“This change in Katejhari is being felt in the entire surrounding region. Now the situation here is becoming normal rapidly. On account of the collective fight against Maoism, basic facilities have started reaching such areas as well. The people of the village say that with the arrival of the bus, their lives would become much easier,” he said.

Modi also highlighted educational progress in areas once affected by left-wing extremism (LWE), particularly in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh. He noted that students from the district achieved impressive results in the 10th and 12th board examinations, with around 95% pass rate.

‘Yoga for vibrant living’

PM Modi also appealed to people across the world to embrace yoga for holistic well-being and vibrant living, with his call coming less than a month before the 11th International Day of Yoga on June 21. He added that the enthusiasm for the yoga day continues to increase across the globe.

“Since the inception of Yoga Day on June 21, 2015, the attraction towards it is rising continuously. This time too, the zeal and enthusiasm among the people world over for Yoga Day are amply visible,” the PM said.