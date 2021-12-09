Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entire staff of Rajasthan government school booked in gang rape case: Police

While a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter, prima facie, it appeared to be an act of revenge against the teachers by their former colleague who was arrested last year on charges of molesting a minor, they added.
Updated on Dec 09, 2021 12:30 AM IST
BySachin Saini, Jaipur

The entire staff of a government school in Alwar district were booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) after three minor girls accused them of gang rape, police said on Wednesday.

Briefing reporters, superintendent of police (SP) Ram Moorty Joshy said three first information reports (FIRs) were registered at Mandan police station on Tuesday, after parents of the three minors -- studying in Class 8, 9 and 10 -- alleged harassment by the principal and 14 teachers for the past one year.

“The parents alleged that their children were gang raped and molested in the past one year,” Joshy said.

The FIRs were registered against 15 teachers, both male and female, and a probe has been launched into the matter. The parents of the alleged survivors have refused to let them undergo any medical examination since they were minors, the SP said.

Joshy said police is also probing the possibility of the teachers being implicated by their former colleague who was arrested in December last year on charges of molestation.

“The teacher was arrested and sent to jail but was recently released on bail. All the teachers accused in the three FIRs were witnesses in the case filed against their former colleague last year,” Joshy said.

“We suspect a possible angle of witness harassment as the accused teacher brought the families of the minors to the police station to register their complaints,” he added.

