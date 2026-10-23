Entry restrictions, WhatsApp group: Delhi traffic police plans to curb air pollution

Creation of a dedicated WhatsApp group to improve multi-agency coordination and enforcement, diversion of non-complaint inter-city and inter-state buses at Delhi’s borders, ensuring entry restrictions of vehicles registered outside Delhi and setting up joint enforcement teams at the city’s borders for coordinated action are some of the measures that the Delhi Traffic Police have decided to implement to curb air pollution.

The traffic police have also asked the concerned authorities to strictly enforce no-entry timings. (File image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The plans and their implementation strategies were discussed during the inter-state coordination meeting that the Delhi Traffic Police held on Thursday with other concerned stakeholders, including the city’s civic agencies and police authorities of the neighbouring states. The objective of the meeting was to ensure effective implementation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and directions issued by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), said deputy commissioner of police (traffic) SK Singh.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Chairing the meeting, special commissioner of police (traffic) Ajay Chaudhry emphasised on improving coordination between all stakeholders and for that he directed that a dedicated WhatsApp group be created and all concerned officials be added to it.

Also Read: Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’ for second consecutive day; no relief expected in coming days

Bus diversions and vehicle entry restrictions

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The WhatsApp group will facilitate real-time sharing of CAQM directions and updates on action taken by various agencies. It will also help monitor actions taken by the concerned departments,” a senior officer, who attended the meeting, said, asking not to be named. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The WhatsApp group will facilitate real-time sharing of CAQM directions and updates on action taken by various agencies. It will also help monitor actions taken by the concerned departments,” a senior officer, who attended the meeting, said, asking not to be named. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Special CP Chaudhry also asked the officials to ensure preventing the entry of non-compliant inter-city and inter-state buses into Delhi, and such public transport vehicles must be diverted at the borders itself, as their diversion after entering Delhi leads to traffic congestion and additional air pollution.

“As per the applicable directions, only electric vehicles (EVs), compressed natural gas (CNG) and BS-VI diesel buses are permitted in Delhi subject to the prescribed conditions. Also, entry restrictions applicable to vehicles registered outside should be ensured from November 1 to January 31 next year, subject to notified exemptions. Prominent display boards should be installed at Delhi borders clearly indicating that prohibited vehicles, including non-exempt vehicles not meeting the prescribed emission norms, will not be allowed to enter Delhi,” Chaudhry said in the meeting.

Joint enforcement and dust control

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

While setting up joint enforcement teams at the borders for effective implementation was planned, the traffic police have also asked the concerned authorities to strictly enforce no-entry timings, check non-destined and overloaded vehicles, and take action against vehicles transporting construction and demolition (C&D) material in violation of prescribed norms.

Also Read: Delhi govt’s winter action plan targets sources at correct time, but mirrors Grap

The civic agencies have been asked to expedite ongoing construction works, minimise dust generation and undertake regular water sprinkling on roads and at construction sites. Public awareness regarding GRAP measures, CAQM directions and vehicle entry.

“Vehicle owners are advised to ensure valid Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC), wherever applicable. We will also be focusing on public awareness regarding GRAP measures, CAQM directions and vehicle entry restrictions. The measures are aimed at curbing vehicular emissions and reducing pollution in Delhi,” added DCP Singh.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}