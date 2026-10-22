Delhi’s air quality remains ‘poor’ for second consecutive day; no relief expected in coming days

Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘poor’ category for the seocnd consecutive day on Thursday morning with the air quality index being recorded around 253 (9am). According to data available from 56 of 59 monitoring stations, Chandni Chowk, Vivek Vihar and Jahangirpuri recorded air quality in the very poor zone with readings of 307, 306, 309 respectively. Nineteen stations recorded air quality in the moderate zone while the remaining were in the poor category. (PTI image)

Nineteen stations recorded air quality in the moderate zone while the remaining were in the poor category.

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Delhi recorded the season’s first ‘poor’ air on Wednesday as smoke from Dussehra celebrations, trapped by still, damp night air, pushed the AQI into the poor category and prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to invoke Stage I of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi-NCR.