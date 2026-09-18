‘Envelope mein bharr ke kya aaya?’: CJP's dig after EC order granting symbol to TMC rebel faction

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das took a dig at the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday after it assigned the “Envelope” election symbol to the breakaway TMC group headed by Ritabrata Banerjee. Reacting to ECI’s decision to suspend the use of the TMC's name and symbol for the October 6 bypolls in West Bengal, Das said that the “jokes just write themselves”.

Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) co-convenor Saurav Das targeted the ECI over its order for TMC rebel faction. (Sanjeev Verma/HT File Photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a post on X, Das wrote, “‘Envelope’ symbol for TMC defectors. Envelope mein bharr ke kya aaya tha? The jokes just write themselves in this country.”

What was the ECI order?

The Election Commission, in a directive issued late Thursday, barred both factions of the Trinamool Congress, led by former Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and rebel leader Ritabrata Banerjee, from using the party's name, All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), or its 'Jora Ghash Phul' (two flowers with grass) symbol in the upcoming bypolls.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive What new names and symbols were assigned to the factions of the Trinamool Congress by the Election Commission? The Election Commission assigned the name 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' with a 'football player' symbol to Mamata Banerjee's faction, while the Ritabrata Banerjee-led group was named 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' with an 'envelope' symbol. Why did Mamata Banerjee criticize the Election Commission's order regarding the TMC factions? Mamata Banerjee described the Election Commission's decision as unconstitutional and politically motivated, stating it represents a vendetta against her party and undermines democratic values. How does the Election Commission handle disputes between rival factions of a political party? The Election Commission applies the two-wing test, assessing the party's aims and objectives, checking the party constitution, and evaluating the numerical strength of each faction before deciding on names and symbols.

{{^usCountry}} The two groups were also instructed to submit their choices for new names and symbols by Friday morning. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two groups were also instructed to submit their choices for new names and symbols by Friday morning. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

ALSO READ | Mamata's TMC faction opts out of Nandigram bypoll, to back Congress in rare move

In an order on Friday, the poll panel approved 'Mamata All India Trinamool Congress' as the name for Mamata Banerjee's faction and 'Democratic Trinamool Congress' for the rival group. The decision applies to the upcoming bypolls.

The Mamata-led faction received the 'Football Player' symbol, while the rebel group was assigned the 'Envelope' symbol.

The bypolls in Nandigram, East Medinipur district, and Rejinagar, Murshidabad district, will take place on October 6. Votes will be counted on October 9.

Mamata Banerjee slams ECI order

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mamata Banerjee criticised the EC's decision on Friday, describing it as an unconstitutional action motivated by political vendetta.

"We don't disrespect the Constitutional Chair, but we feel today is a black day in our democratic history. What is happening in our country is very unfortunate, unconstitutional, illegal, undemocratic and a totally biased vendetta to satisfy the ego of a political party," she said.

She also warned those currently in power, alleging that the EC's decision derived from politically planned interference.

"They had said beforehand, 'naam bhi nahi rakhne doonga, nishaan bhi nahi rakhne doonga' (Will neither let you keep the name nor the symbol). Who are these people? They are in power today; they might not be in power tomorrow. They should understand their limitations," she added.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

With inputs from agencies