Home / India News / Environment ministry sets new deadlines for thermal power plants to meet emission norms
india news

Environment ministry sets new deadlines for thermal power plants to meet emission norms

Coal-fired power plants in the rest of the areas have to comply with the new standards by December 31, 2024, according to the ministry's notification.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 07:51 PM IST
Major pollutants from coal-fired power plants are oxides of nitrogen (NOx), sulphur dioxide (SO2) and particulate matter (PM).(File photo)

The Environment Ministry has amended rules allowing thermal power plants within 10 kilometres of the National Capital Region (NCR) and in cities with more than 10 lakh population to comply with new emission norms by the end of 2022, according to official notification.

A task force will be constituted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to "categorise thermal power plants (TPPs) in three categories on the basis of their location", the ministry said in the notification dated April 1.

Also, TPP units in "non-attainment cities" and those within 10 kilometres of critically polluted areas are required to meet the emission norms by December 31, 2023.

Non-attainment cities are those which have consistently failed to meet the National Ambient Air Quality Standards. The CPCB has identified 124 such cities.

Coal-fired power plants in the rest of the areas have to comply with the new standards by December 31, 2024, according to the notification.

TPPs declared to retire before December 31, 2025, are "not required to meet the specified norms in case such plants submit an undertaking to the CPCB and the CEA (Central Electricity Authority) for exemption on ground of retirement", the notification said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Centre lists 5 tools for 11 states reporting upsurge in Covid cases, fatalities

‘Build on Pangong Lake drawdown, disengage at other points’: India tells China

Mall owners want Mumbai locals to be curtailed as Covid cases rise | 10 points

BJP delegation meets EC, seeks action against Mamata Banerjee and Stalin

The Environment Ministry had revised emission norms for particulate matter (PM), sulphur dioxide and oxides of nitrogen for TPPs in December 2015, requiring them to install emission control systems by December 2017.

The deadline was pushed to December 2022 for all power stations in the country in view of implementation issues and challenges. However, power stations in the national capital region were required to comply with the revised norms by December 2019.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Power requested the Environment Ministry to extend the deadline for meeting emission norms for all thermal plants from 2022 to 2024, citing delay due to various reasons, including the coronavirus pandemic and import restrictions.

Major pollutants from coal-fired power plants are oxides of nitrogen (NOx), sulphur dioxide (SO2) and particulate matter (PM).

According to the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE), TPPs account for more than 60 per cent of total industrial emissions of particulate matter; 45 per cent of SO2; 30 per cent of NOx; and more than 80 per cent of mercury, in the country.

These are also responsible for 70 per cent of the total freshwater withdrawal by all industries, according to an analysis by the green think tank.

A recent compliance report by CSE showed that out of the 12 power plants located around Delhi, SO2 control technology was available only in two plants.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
thermal power plant union environment ministry
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP