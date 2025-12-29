EPS: Stalin created debt like never before in TN

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi Palaniswami (EPS) on Sunday said that chief minister and the DMK president MK Stalin has created “unprecedented debt in history,” and accused him of not implementing schemes for people since forming the government in 2021. AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami with BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan in Sholinganallur on Sunday. (x/epstamilnadu)

The chief ministerial candidate for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) re-launched the final leg of his campaign on Sunday in Chengalpattu and Chennai attacking the DMK government ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

“For a government that has not carried out even a single major welfare scheme, why this much debt?” EPS said in Sholinganallur assembly constituency.

Claiming that the DMK will not return to the seat of power, he said the only achievement of the DMK regime rests on borrowing about “ ₹5 lakh crore” and burdening the people.

Levelling several corruption allegations against the DMK regime, Palaniswami listed the ED’s claim of ₹1,000 crore TASMAC liquor scam.

He was accompanied by ally BJP’s senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan. “The people have resolved to topple the commission-model-government and establish the AIADMK regime in 2026, which will pave the dream path for Tamil Nadu,” EPS said. “No matter how many advertisements, lies, and slanders the DMK hurls, it cannot change the people’s firm decision.”

The last leg of his campaign ends on December 30 which he had launched on July 7 from Coimbatore district. He covered 174 constituencies out of 234 assembly seats before he had to pause due to the Karur stampede on September 27th night when 41 people died at actor- politician Vijay’s rally. EPS resumed his campaign on November 30.

Before Shollinganallur EPS was in Tiruporur in Chengalpattu, urging Stalin to provide ₹5000 cash dole out to people for the Pongal festival, a harvest and popular festival in Tamil Nadu.

Palaniswami, was referring to Stalin challenging the AIADMK in a government function held in Kallakurichi over implementation of electoral assurances and hit back at the ruling DMK, questioning its track record.

On December 26, Stalin addressing an event at Kallakurichi alleged that Tamil Nadu faced ruin during the 10-year rule of AIADMK (2011-2021).He said the state has bounced back under the DMK regime, and it will continue to be on the path of progress.Wondering if the previous AIADMK regime can match at least 5 per cent of the DMK government’s solid work and achievements, Stalin had said: “This is my open challenge! Tell me if you have courage, did you achieve at least 5 per cent of what we have achieved?”

“The dummy chief minister, who hasn’t met the people since the day he came to power, is now setting up stages in every district and issuing challenges (to me),” EPS said. “I am ready to answer all his questions. Does he have the guts and audacity to answer my questions? In another 3 months, your government is going to disappear.”

Palaniswami, the Leader of Opposition, said that the DMK had assured that it would increase the number of working days under MGNREGA to 150 from 100. “Did they do it? he asked adding all such assurances were mere lies.”The Union government, based on the request of the AIADMK, has increased the number of days to 125 from 100 under the new rural jobs law (VB-G RAM G Act),” he said.

Accusing the DMK regime of not fulfilling any assurance in a full fledged fashion, Palaniswami accused Stalin and DMK’s allies of indulging in a deliberate “defamatory campaign” against the new rural employment law that has replaced MGNREGA.”Blatant lies” were being spread on the new 125-days jobs law by the chief minister and leaders belonging to DMK’s alliance parties, he alleged.

Palaniswami said: “I am making it categorical. As regards the new rural employment scheme (VB-G RAM G Act), the Central government has increased the number of days to be provided for work from 100 to 125. Also, the AIADMK will take all steps to increase it further to 150 days of work. This will be done as soon as the AIADMK forms government in the state.”

During the AIADMK regime, 52,50,000 students were provided laptops at an estimated cost of ₹7,350 crore and this scheme was halted by the DMK after it formed the government. Eyeing polls next year, and to attract youngsters, DMK has announced 10 lakh laptops for college students.

“So far laptops have not come and this is a blatant lie. After the AIADMK assumes office, they will be provided laptops.”

(With PTI inputs)