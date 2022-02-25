Equipped with tech, a hospital designated to cater to pets’ needs

Walking into the new Crown Vet in Bengaluru’s Koramangala, you have to keep reminding yourself that this is a hospital for pets. Spread across 1,700 sqft, the hospital has three consultation rooms, a large preparation room, an in-house pharmacy, a room for imaging, an operation theatre, a general ward and an isolation ward.

It is equipped with a digital X-ray machine, ultrasound imaging, biochemistry and haematology analysers, microscopes, and monitoring equipment for in-patient care. There are two dedicated vets, a trained pharmacist, and technicians and support staff, all in blue scrubs. Even the gurneys are shining stainless steel.

Think of the hospital as the logical next step in an India where pet owners are already buying human-grade, often imported, food for their furry and feathery companions, and where pet grooming salons are sprouting in every neighbourhood.

Crown Vet opened its first clinic in Mumbai in 2016 and has now expanded to Delhi, Pune and Bengaluru.

Another centre is set to come up in Hyderabad next month. CEO Sheroy Wadia said the Crown Vet is among the first corporate veterinarian companies in India. They hope to operate around 100 centres across India by 2027.

For pet parents, a chain of dedicated pet-care centres isn’t even a luxury, it’s now an essential convenience. Vets typically have long waiting times and rushed sessions, medicines are not easily available, humans often coax regular clinics to take in an animal for an X-ray after hours. At places like the Crown Vet, everything from the consultation to the diagnostics can happen in a single visit, with minimal waiting. All the centres are on the ground level for easy access.

“Our clinics and processes are designed with the help of veterinary specialist architects from the UK,” said Wadia. “We have two veterinary surgeons who are also experienced general practitioners, who will see between 12 to 15 patients a day, not more.”

They’re hoping this level of personalisation will draw a loyal clientele.

“We take time with pet owners in the comfort of a good consulting room to ensure their queries are properly addressed. We don’t rush through consultations.”

In the coming months, Koramangala’s Crown Vet will also be equipped to cater to emergencies. So, if your pet has swallowed anything they shouldn’t have, or needs urgent care, they can be diagnosed and treated around the clock. The centres typically have one to three vets on standby during the night hours too.

“We’ve learnt from experience that it takes time to become an established vet in an area before people come seeking out your services,” Wadia said. “So, for now, we’re offering free consults until March 31 at the Bengaluru clinic.”