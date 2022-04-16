Eshwarappa resignation: Karnataka police form team to probe contractor’s suicide

The Karnataka police has formed a special team to investigate the death of contractor Santosh Patil, who had levelled corruption charges against former minister KS Eshwarappa a few weeks ago, a senior officer said on Friday.

Belagavi-based Patil (37) was found dead in a hotel in Udupi on Tuesday. A purported suicide note he left behind also named Eshwarappa. The minister resigned on Friday following mounting widespread pressure. An abetment to suicide case was filed against him on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters, Udupi superintendent of police, N Vishnuvardhan, said sub-inspector Pramod Kumar will be the designated the investigation officer in the case and that the probe team will comprise two senior inspectors -- Malpe circle inspector Sharangowda Patil and Brahmavar inspector Ananthpadbhanabham.

Meanwhile, since accused Eshwarappa is an MLA, police on Friday also submitted a report to the people’s representatives’ court in Bengaluru.

“A police team has been sent to Belagavi, the home town of the contractor. While other teams are going through evidence such as the CCTV footage and call records. During our investigation, we also recovered a bottle containing what is suspected to be poison which has been sent for lab test. We are also trying to locate from where the bottle was purchased,” said a police officer familiar with the investigation.

Patil had named Eshwarappa in a note he sent to friends and family on WhatsApp. Police said the note is also a crucial part of the evidence. “I am going on a journey of no return. Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa is directly responsible for my death, and he should be punished. I have taken this decision after suppressing all my wants and desires. I have brought some friends with me, after lying to them that we are going on a picnic. But they are not responsible for my death. I thank all my friends, I also thank the journalists for highlighting my problems,” reads the note, written in Kannada.

The officer quoted above said Patil’s phone is currently with a forensic lab and a report, on its contents and WhatsApp messages, will be available in a few days. Police have also recorded statements of Santhosh Medappa and Prasanth Shetty, friends who had accompanied Patil to Udupi on Monday.

The First Information Report (FIR), a copy of which is with HT, has listed Eshwarappa as accused number 1 (A1) in the case, while his aides Basavaraj and Ramesh as A2 and A3 respectively. Opposition leaders have demanded Eshwarappa’s arrest.