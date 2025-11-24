Ethiopia volcanic eruption live updates: Plume of ash reaches Delhi; flight ops impacted

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in a detailed advisory, asked airlines to strictly avoid published volcanic ash–affected areas and flight levels, adjust flight planning, routing, and fuel considerations based on the latest advisories.

The airlines have been asked to immediately report any suspected ash encounter, including engine performance anomalies or cabin smoke/odour. The aviation agency said that if volcanic ash affects airport operations, then the operator concerned must immediately inspect runways, taxiways, and aprons.

Meanwhile, a Mumbai airport official said that flights were re-routing via Pakistan airspace. “The Pakistan airspace is shut for Indian airlines, hence the Indian airlines are expected to be impacted. We have started keeping a record of this and are monitoring the situation,” an official said.