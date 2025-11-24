Ethiopia volcanic eruption live updates: Plume of ash reaches Delhi; flight ops impacted
Ethiopia volcano eruption live updates: Akasa Air, IndiGo and KLM were among the airlines that cancelled some flights due to the ash plume issue on Monday.
- 22 Mins agoVolcanic ash from Ethiopia reaches Delhi by night
- 39 Mins agoWill Ethiopia volcanic eruption impact Delhi pollution?
- 47 Mins agoTwo flights from Kochi cancelled due to volcanic eruption in Ethiopia
- 51 Mins agoVolcanic eruption ash news: Ash cloud from Hayli Gubbi volcano to reach Delhi in 10 minutes, says IndiaMetSky
- 55 Mins agoVolcano erupts in northern Ethiopia, sending ash plumes toward Yemen and Oman
Ethiopia volcano eruption live updates: A thick cloud of ash from the Hayli Gubbi volcanic eruption prompted aviation authorities to issue guidelines, impacting flight operations in India. The long-dormant volcano erupted in northern Ethiopia on Sunday, sending ash plumes across the Red Sea toward Yemen and Oman. The ash cloud from the volcano is likely to reach Delhi, Punjab and Haryana on Monday night....Read More
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), in a detailed advisory, asked airlines to strictly avoid published volcanic ash–affected areas and flight levels, adjust flight planning, routing, and fuel considerations based on the latest advisories.
The airlines have been asked to immediately report any suspected ash encounter, including engine performance anomalies or cabin smoke/odour. The aviation agency said that if volcanic ash affects airport operations, then the operator concerned must immediately inspect runways, taxiways, and aprons.
Meanwhile, a Mumbai airport official said that flights were re-routing via Pakistan airspace. “The Pakistan airspace is shut for Indian airlines, hence the Indian airlines are expected to be impacted. We have started keeping a record of this and are monitoring the situation,” an official said.
Ethiopia volcano eruption live updates: A plume of volcanic ash from the eruption in northern Ethiopia reached Delhi around 11 pm on Monday. The long-dormant volcano had erupted on Sunday, with forecasts earlier indicating that the ash cloud was likely to impact parts of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana by Monday night.
Ethiopia volcano eruption live updates: The IMD has said that the volcanic eruption is set to impact Delhi and its neighbouring region in the coming hours. “This will begin to impact Gujarat and other parts of Delhi-NCR in the next few hours. It is already nearing Gujarat and we will see its impact over Delhi-NCR and neighbouring northern India in the next few hours,” IMD director general M Mohapatra told HT.
He said that the impact of the volcanic ash will result in a rise in temperature. However, it is unclear whether it will impact air quality.
“The impact over cities will mainly be a marginal rise in the temperature. Similar to clouds, the minimum will rise. It is unclear whether it will impact air quality, but any significant impact is unlikely as it is at higher levels,” Mohapatra said.
Ethiopia volcano eruption live updates: Two international flights scheduled to depart from Kochi airport were cancelled on Monday due to the volcanic eruption in Ethiopia. According to Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL), flights bound for Jeddah and Dubai were cancelled as a precaution following the eruption. The cancelled flights are Indigo service 6E1475 (Cochin–Dubai) and Akasa Air flight QP550 (Cochin–Jeddah).
Volcanic eruption ash news: The IndiaMetSky Weather in a post on X said that the ash cloud from Hayli Gubbi volcano will reach Delhi and its neighbouring region in next 10 to 30 minutes.
A long-dormant volcano erupted in northern Ethiopia over the weekend, sending ash plumes across the Red Sea toward Yemen and Oman. The Hayli Gubbi volcano in the Afar region of Ethiopia erupted on Sunday morning, leaving the neighboring village of Afdera covered in dust.