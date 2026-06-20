EU removes negative travel advisory for Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the European Union (EU) has removed the negative travel advisory for the northeastern state.

Sarma said that the EU move would lead to an inflow of tourists and urged entrepreneurs in Assam to focus on providing a wholesome experience. (@CMOfficeAssam X/ANI)

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Taking to social media platforms, Sarma termed the move a positive step that will increase the inflow of tourists from the 27 countries that are part of the EU and will also improve the possibilities for more investments in trade and industry.

“Encouraging news for Assam. After Australia and Japan, now EU member states have revised their travel advisories and removed restrictive guidance for their citizens visiting the state,” the CM posted on X.

“This timely development, following the recent visit of EU diplomats, is a strong vote of confidence in Assam and bodes well for deeper EU-Assam engagement...Grateful to EU Ambassador to India, HE Mr Herve Delphin for his support in taking this forward,” he added.

Earlier this month, a high-level EU delegation visited Assam on a two-day visit to explore greater engagement with the state for trade and business and joint projects to drive inclusive and sustainable growth.

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{{^usCountry}} A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed during the visit between the Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited and the Federation of European Business in India to promote investment awareness, B2B and B2G linkages and knowledge exchange. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed during the visit between the Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited and the Federation of European Business in India to promote investment awareness, B2B and B2G linkages and knowledge exchange. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Taking to Facebook Live, Sarma said that the EU move would lead to an inflow of tourists and urged entrepreneurs in Assam to focus on providing a wholesome experience by setting up homestays and presenting the state’s diverse food and culture to guests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Taking to Facebook Live, Sarma said that the EU move would lead to an inflow of tourists and urged entrepreneurs in Assam to focus on providing a wholesome experience by setting up homestays and presenting the state’s diverse food and culture to guests. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “We have five-star hotels in the state. But tourists from the EU would come looking for different kinds of experiences and we should be ready to provide them that,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have five-star hotels in the state. But tourists from the EU would come looking for different kinds of experiences and we should be ready to provide them that,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The CM said that efforts are underway to ensure that the United States of America and Canada remove the restrictive travel advisories for their citizens visiting Assam. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The CM said that efforts are underway to ensure that the United States of America and Canada remove the restrictive travel advisories for their citizens visiting Assam. {{/usCountry}}

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Sarma mentioned that the restrictive advisories would remain for three districts—Charaideo, Sibsagar and Dibrugarh—where the contentious Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, which gives immense powers to security forces and the army to tackle insurgency, is still in force.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Utpal Parashar ...Read More Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times. Read Less

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