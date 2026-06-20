...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

EU removes negative travel advisory for Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Earlier this month, a high-level EU delegation visited Assam on a two-day visit to explore greater engagement with the state

Published on: Jun 20, 2026 08:45 pm IST
By Utpal Parashar, Guwahati
Prefer HT Prefer HT Prefer HT on Google
Advertisement

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said that the European Union (EU) has removed the negative travel advisory for the northeastern state.

Sarma said that the EU move would lead to an inflow of tourists and urged entrepreneurs in Assam to focus on providing a wholesome experience. (@CMOfficeAssam X/ANI)

Taking to social media platforms, Sarma termed the move a positive step that will increase the inflow of tourists from the 27 countries that are part of the EU and will also improve the possibilities for more investments in trade and industry.

“Encouraging news for Assam. After Australia and Japan, now EU member states have revised their travel advisories and removed restrictive guidance for their citizens visiting the state,” the CM posted on X.

“This timely development, following the recent visit of EU diplomats, is a strong vote of confidence in Assam and bodes well for deeper EU-Assam engagement...Grateful to EU Ambassador to India, HE Mr Herve Delphin for his support in taking this forward,” he added.

Earlier this month, a high-level EU delegation visited Assam on a two-day visit to explore greater engagement with the state for trade and business and joint projects to drive inclusive and sustainable growth.

Sarma mentioned that the restrictive advisories would remain for three districts—Charaideo, Sibsagar and Dibrugarh—where the contentious Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, which gives immense powers to security forces and the army to tackle insurgency, is still in force.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Utpal Parashar

Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

travel advisory tourism assam himanta biswa sarma
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news on Hindustan Times and more across India.
Home / India News / EU removes negative travel advisory for Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.