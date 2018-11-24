‘Even Berlin Wall fell,’ PM Modi hopes Kartarpur corridor will act as bridge between India, Pakistan

PM Narendra Modi on Friday hoped the Kartarpur corridor would act as a bridge between India and Pakistan, a day after the Union cabinet cleared a proposal to develop a corridor from Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district to the International Border. Referring to the fall of the Berlin Wall, PM Modi hoped that the corridor might lead to a better future between the two countries,

Underlining the strength of people-to-people contact, the prime minister said,”Had anyone ever thought that the Berlin Wall would fall. May be with the blessings of Guru Nanak Devji, this Kartarpur corridor will not just remain a corridor, but act as a bridge between the people of the two countries.”

While speaking at a function to mark the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at the residence of Union food processing minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal in New Delhi, PM Modi referred to the Partition and said, “What has happened in 1947 has happened.” He said the issues between the governments and the armies would continue and only time will show the way out.

Kartarpur Sahib is located across Ravi river in Pakistan and is about four km from the Dera Baba Nanak shrine. The demand to build a corridor linking India’s border district of Gurdaspur with a historic gurudwara in Pakistan has been a long-pending demand of the Sikh community.The corridor, once built, will give Indian pilgrims easy access to the shrine in Kartarpur.

Hours after India cleared the proposal to develop the corridor, Pakistan welcomed the move and conveyed its decision to open the Kartarpur corridor.

“It is a step in the right direction and we hope such steps will encourage voice of reason and tranquility on both sides of the border,” Pakistan information and broadcasting minister Fawad Chaudhry tweeted.

(With PTI Inputs)

First Published: Nov 24, 2018 07:52 IST