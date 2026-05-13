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'Even lighting lamp enough': Supreme Court says temple visit not necessary for a Hindu to prove belief

The Supreme Court on Wednesday observed it is not necessary for a Hindu to mandatorily go to a temple or perform a ritual in order to remain a Hindu.

Updated on: May 13, 2026 01:33 pm IST
Edited by Nayanika Sengupta
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Observing that Hinduism is a way of life, the Supreme Court on Wednesday said it is not necessary for a Hindu to mandatorily go to a temple or perform a ritual and that even lighting a lamp inside house is enough to prove one's belief.

The Supreme Court was hearing petitions related to discrimination against women at religious places(PTI/File)

The observation of a nine-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant came while hearing petitions related to discrimination against women at religious places, including the Sabarimala temple of Kerala, and on the ambit of religious freedom practised by multiple faiths, including Dawoodi Bohras, according to PTI news agency.

Justices BV Nagarathna, M M Sundresh, Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Aravind Kumar, Augustine George Masih, Prasanna B Varale, R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi are also part of the nine-judge bench.

As hearing entered the 15th day, advocate Dr G Mohan Gopal, appearing for one of the intervenors submitted that there has been demand for social justice emerging from within religious communities.

“Hinduism was defined as a religious category. Thereafter, in 1966, it was held that a Hindu is one who accepts the Vedas as the highest authority in all matters religion and philosophy. They never asked me. None of us ever said that,” PTI quoted the advocate as saying.

The top court had earlier observed that if individuals start questioning every religious practice or matters of religion before a constitutional court, then there will be hundreds of petitions and every religion will "break" due to this.

A five-judge Constitution bench had lifted a ban that prevented women between the ages of 10 and 50 from entering the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple in a 4:1 majority verdict in September 2018, ruling that the centuries-old Hindu religious practice was illegal and unconstitutional.

 
sabarimala temple supreme court hinduism
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