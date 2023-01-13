'Even Rakhi Sawant had to...': Taslima Nasreen's observation on Islam

Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen on Thursday commented on Bollywood celebrity Rakhi Sawant's purported marriage with Adil Khan Durrani and said even Rakhi Sawant had to convert to Islam because she married a man who happened to be a Muslim. However, neither Rakhi Sawant's wedding nor her name change to Fatima has been confirmed.

Taslima, known for her staunch criticism of Islam, said Islam must evolve and accept critical scrutiny, free speech, women's equality, non-Muslim's rights etc. "Otherwise it will have no place in modern society," the author wrote in her comment on Rakhi Sawant's purported wedding.

Photos of Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan's purported wedding surfaced on social media along with the purported photo of the marriage certificate where Rakhi's name can be seen written as Rakhi Sawant Fatima. Rakhi Sawant accepted her secret marriage to Adil and confirmed that it took place last year. Adil, however, denied the wedding and the photos. Rakhi Sawant's brother said he did not have any knowledge of whether Rakhi Sawant has changed her name to Fatima.

According to reports, the viral photo of the purported nikahnama claims that the nikah took place on May 29, 2022 at Rakhi Sawant's home in Oshiwara, Mumbai and the bride was given a security deposit of ₹51,786.

Rakhi Sawant's reported name change has triggered debates on social media with statements on 'love jihad' coming from various quarters.

