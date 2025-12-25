'Even terrorists are brought back': MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh calls for swift return of Vijay Mallya

Union minister of state in the Ministry of External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh on Thursday called for the swift return of businessman and liquor baron Vijay Mallya. Vijay Mallya (Getty Images)(HT_PRINT)

While speaking to reporters in Gonda, Singh said the strict action will be taken against Mallya.

"Action will be taken. Such people flee the country out of fear," said Singh, adding that even terrorists can be extradited these days.

Also Read | ‘Biggest fugitives of India’: Lalit Modi shares Vijay Mallya birthday video

"No one would have imagined that even terrorists could be extradited, but one of them was brought back," he said referring to the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, a key accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

Bombay High court gives ultimatum to Vijay Mallya

Earlier this week, on Tuesday, the Bombay High Court called on Vijay Mallya to return to India at once, or the court will not hear his plea challenging the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act.

Recently, the liquor baron was seen partying with another fugitive, Lalit Modi during the former's 70th birthday in London. Mallya, who turned 70 on December 18, was seen smiling in the video, along with partner Pinki Lalwani.

The court raised the issue of his return while hearing the pleas of the 70-year-old liquor baron, who is wanted in India to face trial on charges of fraud and money laundering.

Mallya has been based in the UK since 2016. Since then, he has moved two petitions before the high court: one challenging the order declaring him a fugitive economic offender and the other questioning the constitutional validity of the 2018 law.