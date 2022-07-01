Evening brief: 2 more men arrested for conspiracy to kill Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times .

2 more men arrested for conspiracy to kill Udaipur’s Kanhaiya Lal: Police

Two persons who were part of the conspiracy to kill Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal have been arrested, a senior Rajasthan police officer said on Friday. Read more

'You're not just Nupur Sharma's PM': Owaisi's message to Modi after SC's rap

All India Masjlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Supreme Court came down heavily on former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, asking her to apologise to the country over her remarks against Prophet Muhammad. Read more

MP municipal polls: BJP promises helicopter services to pilgrimage sites

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promised helicopter services to pilgrimage, tourist sites, mobile kitchens for the poor, and publication of monthly expenditure of local bodies ahead of municipal elections in Madhya Pradesh this month. Read more

Watch: Jasprit Bumrah's epic reply to Ex-England cricketer's 'fast bolwer has never captained India' remark at toss

Jasprit Bumrah's first toss as India's captain was an eventful one as the India pacer and former England opener Mark Butcher, who was also the presenter, got into a little fast bowler vs all-rounder debate regarding the legendary Kapil Dev. Read more

Exclusive: Mid-size Maruti SUV to be unveiled third week of July

Maruti Suzuki is on a product offensive with a string of new launches in recent month. Read more

Home interior decor tips: Modular kitchen trends from around the world

According to data shared by R & M and IMARC, the global modular kitchen market reached $34.4 billion in 2021 and the Indian modular kitchen market is expected to reach $862 million by 2024. Read more

