Evening brief: 8 died in J&K targeted killings since May 1, and all the latest news

Vijay Kumar 8th victim of targeted killings in J&K since May 1 | The incidents

Vijay Kumar, a manager with the Ellaqui Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora branch in the south Kashmir district, received grievous gunshot injuries and died on his way to hospital. Here are some of the recent targeted killings in J&K.

Watch | Women in Madhya Pradesh village risk their lives to fetch water

As large swathes of India boil and blister under heatwaves, many - especially women - have to risk their lives to fetch water for their families. A video shared by news agency ANI - from a village in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district - shows how people make life-threatening descents into a deep well for water.

New Zealand Covid spike: 7,800 cases today, over 48,000 in 7 days

At present the number of active cases in New Zealand hovers above the 48,500-mark. New Zealand has reported nearly 12 lakh cases since the pandemic hit.

Babar Azam reacts to Dinesh Karthik's 'he can become the No. 1 batter in all three formats' comment

Days after Dinesh Karthik tipped Babar Azam to become the No. 1 batter in all three formats, the Pakistan captain has reacted to the veteran India wicketkeeper batter's comments.

Do vaginal tightening or brightening creams interfere with fertility? Here's what doctors have to say

Vaginal bleaching is a cosmetic procedure to lighten the appearance of a person's vulva but can vaginal bleaching be risky and do vaginal tightening or brightening creams interfere with fertility? Doctors spill the beans.

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Star Wars spin-off redeems one of cinema’s greatest villains, makes Darth Vader menacing again

Spoilers for episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi ahead: The Star Wars spin-off series not just brings back Darth Vader but redeems him after the missteps of the Prequel Trilogy.

