Evening brief: 8 died in J&K targeted killings since May 1, and all the latest news
india news

Evening brief: 8 died in J&K targeted killings since May 1, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Kashmiri pandits light candles during a protest against the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat on May 19.(Imran Nissar/ANI)
Published on Jun 02, 2022 04:59 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

Vijay Kumar 8th victim of targeted killings in J&K since May 1 | The incidents

Vijay Kumar, a manager with the Ellaqui Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora branch in the south Kashmir district, received grievous gunshot injuries and died on his way to hospital. Here are some of the recent targeted killings in J&K. Read more

Watch | Women in Madhya Pradesh village risk their lives to fetch water

As large swathes of India boil and blister under heatwaves, many - especially women - have to risk their lives to fetch water for their families. A video shared by news agency ANI - from a village in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district - shows how people make life-threatening descents into a deep well for water. Read more

New Zealand Covid spike: 7,800 cases today, over 48,000 in 7 days

At present the number of active cases in New Zealand hovers above the 48,500-mark. New Zealand has reported nearly 12 lakh cases since the pandemic hit. Read more

Babar Azam reacts to Dinesh Karthik's 'he can become the No. 1 batter in all three formats' comment

Days after Dinesh Karthik tipped Babar Azam to become the No. 1 batter in all three formats, the Pakistan captain has reacted to the veteran India wicketkeeper batter's comments. Read more

Do vaginal tightening or brightening creams interfere with fertility? Here's what doctors have to say

Vaginal bleaching is a cosmetic procedure to lighten the appearance of a person’s vulva but can vaginal bleaching be risky and do vaginal tightening or brightening creams interfere with fertility? Doctors spill the beans. Read more

Obi-Wan Kenobi: Star Wars spin-off redeems one of cinema’s greatest villains, makes Darth Vader menacing again

Spoilers for episode 3 of Obi-Wan Kenobi ahead: The Star Wars spin-off series not just brings back Darth Vader but redeems him after the missteps of the Prequel Trilogy. Read more

HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
top news
