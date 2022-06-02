Do vaginal tightening or brightening creams interfere with fertility? Here's what doctors have to say

The vaginal tightening products come in the form of gels, creams or syrup and many women are encouraged to create and recreate their own anatomy to cater for the male experience but do vaginal tightening or brightening creams interfere with fertility? Health experts claim that the tightness myth preys on how little we know about the pelvic floor and sexual pleasure in women.

Vaginal bleaching is a cosmetic procedure to lighten the appearance of a person’s vulva and people have doing the procedure at home using store-bought products while the clinical procedure uses topical creams, lasers or chemical peels. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Ananya R, MBBS, MS OBG at Ayu Health Hospitals, highlighted, “One thing women must know is that vaginal bleaching can be risky and it is not recommended by doctors.”

She added, “Hydroquinone or topical steroids may be found in high doses in topical bleaching treatments to lighten the skin. These substances can be dangerous, and the usage of hydroquinone can induce an uncommon side effect in which the skin turns blue or purple.”

Dr Parul Aggarwal, Consultant - Reproductive Medicine at Delhi's Milann Fertility Hospital, advised, “Pregnancy requires due attention to both internal as well as external organs. While undergoing conceiving procedures, women should avoid oestrogen and progesterone-containing skin creams and gels. While chances of these chemicals getting absorbed through your skin and impacting ovulation is unlikely, being cautious is also important.”

She cautioned that any oral medication that contains hormones or local application of these can interfere with the natural level of hormones in the body and can interfere with the fertility process. She revealed, “The levels of melanin in the body's private regions are usually higher, which is why those areas may appear darker than the rest of the body and it’s absolutely normal.”

Since use of chemicals can frequently result in irritation and itching in the area, Dr Parul Aggarwal explained, “When it comes to vaginal tightening gel, doctors may recommend it to women in some cases but its harmful effects can lead to temporary swelling in the vaginal tissues and other complicated issues if not handled properly.”

However, if a person chooses to go ahead with vaginal bleaching, Dr Ananya R suggested that they may want to minimise the risks by:

• Take a recommendation from an obstetrician-gynaecologist (ob-gyn)—a doctor who specialises in the female reproductive system.

• Avoid using DIY treatments.

• Avoid buying any products that are not from a drugstore, such as unregulated products online.

• Investigating a product's ingredients and avoiding any that contain hydroquinone, topical steroids, or mercury

• Seeking medical help for any adverse reactions to treatment