Evening brief: AAP's Raghav Chadha slams 'gag order' on Parliament language, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

List of banned words ‘itself unparliamentary’: AAP MP on 'gag order'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday joined the list of opposition leaders criticising the ‘gag order’ on the usage of certain words in Parliament. Read more

I2U2: $2-bn initiative unveiled to boost food security, green energy in India

The grouping of India, Israel, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States (US) — the ‘I2U2’ — in its first leaders’ summit on Thursday unveiled initiatives focused on food security and clean energy, including a $2-billion programme to develop food parks across India and a hybrid renewable energy project in Gujarat. Read more

Bengaluru crime news: Six caught for stealing gold, silver worth ₹22.5 lakh

Police in Bengaluru have arrested six people accused of robbery jewellery and recovered 400 grams of ornaments and 3.5 kg of silver ornaments; the combined worth of these jewels is over ₹22 lakh, police said. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Virat Kohli rested for India vs West Indies T20Is, Rohit Sharma to lead as R Ashwin and KL Rahul return

Captain Rohit Sharma will be back to lead India in the five-match T20I series against the West Indies starting July 29, but the biggest takeaway from the BCCI's squad announcement on Thursday is the absence of Virat Kohli. Read more

Sidhu Moose Wala looks in his father's eyes in throwback pic, Sonam Bajwa says 'always in our hearts'. See pic

Singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead on May 29. On Wednesday, an old picture of Sidhu with his father was shared on his Instagram handle. Read more

Pet nutrition: 5 healthy and tasty fruits for your pets

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fruits are full of fibre and antioxidants and as healthy for your furry babies as for you. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON