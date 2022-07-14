List of banned words ‘itself unparliamentary’: AAP MP on 'gag order'

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Thursday joined the list of opposition leaders criticising the ‘gag order’ on the usage of certain words in Parliament.

According to a new booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, some commonly used words including 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and abused, along with terms such as 'jumlajeevi', 'baal buddhi', 'Covid spreader' and 'Snoopgate' will be considered unparliamentary from now on in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

At least 40 such unparliamentary words and terms have been listed in the booklet. This list was issued just four days ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament on July 18.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Chadha said that it was heartening that the Centre knew adjectives that accurately described its performance, while it was extremely disappointing that the 'gag order' was issued on Parliamentarians and all those words the opposition used to criticise the Centre.

Calling the list of unparliamentary words as 'unparliamentary', Chadha added that the Centre is scared of the truth. “Words like 'jumlajeevi' became unparliamentary while 'andolanjeevi' remains there,” the AAP's Rajya Sabha MP further told the news agency.

Before Raghav Chadha, leaders of the Congress, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Shiv Sena slammed the 'gag order'.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the booklet of the unparliamentary words the "New Dictionary for New India". Leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge tweeted, “The government may have banned the use of the following in Parliament: Jumlajeevi, Corrupt, Drama, Hypocrisy. But they are answerable to the people of India on: LPG and Price Rise, Unemployment, Agneepath.”

On the other hand, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that all words used by opposition parties to describe the reality of the Modi government were now to be considered unparliamentary.

From the TMC, MPs Derek O'Brien and Mahua Moitra red-flagged the decision to ban the aforementioned words and terms.

From the Shiv Sena, Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took to Twitter and said, “What to do, what to speak, only Wah Modi Ji, Wah', this popular meme now seems to be turning true.”

