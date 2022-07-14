Bengaluru crime news: Six caught for stealing gold, silver worth ₹22.5 lakh
- Kengeri police conducted a special operation to nab the accused who were hiding at a house in the area
Police in Bengaluru have arrested six people accused of robbery jewellery and recovered 400 grams of ornaments and 3.5 kg of silver ornaments; the combined worth of these jewels is over ₹22 lakh, police said. Kengeri officials conducted a special operation to catch the accused; all 6 were arrested from a hide-out in the area.
Laxman B Nimbargi, deputy commissioner of police (west Bengaluru) tweeted: "6 accused who were hiding in a house in Kengeri police limits are nabbed. 400g gold ornaments worth ₹22.50 lakhs, 3.5 kg silver articles are recovered from them."
Police said they also seized a car used to carry out the crime as well as ₹64,000 in cash.
Kengeri police shared photographs of the recovered ornaments.
The loot includes swanky wristwatches, gold necklaces, chains, and rings, and antique idols.
A weapon was also found with the accused. DCP Nimbargi lauded the Kengeri police team for cracking the case by conducting a successful operation.
Last week four others were were arrested for allegedly robbing gold and cash worth ₹3 crore from a Bengaluru showroom at gunpoint. All 4 were caught in Rajasthan's Chittorgarh.
-
HC asks ex-chief justice to probe into Nagpur District Cooperative Bank scam
The Bombay high court's Nagpur bench has asked former Calcutta high court chief justice JN Patel to probe into a Rs 150-crore Nagpur District Cooperative Bank scam. Former minister and Congress leader Sunil Kedar is the bank's chairman and the main accused in the scam. The bench's decision came in response to one Omprakash Kamdi's petition for expedited trial in the case, which has been lingering since 2002.
-
Rainfall in Maharastra to reduce after July 15: IMD
Southwest monsoon has been vigorous over Maharashtra and all sub-divisions are now showing excess rainfall. However, rainfall activity is likely to reduce in the next two weeks of July according to India Meteorological Department. Head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, Anupam Kashyapi said that for July 15 to July 21, rainfall in southern parts of central Maharashtra, south of Konkan and Goa and south of Marathwada will be lower than normal.
-
Fortnight after busting Lawrence-Rinda gang, Punjab Police arrest 13 members
Two weeks after busting an inter-state gang backed by gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Harwinder Rinda, Punjab Police have arrested 13 more members, including nine sharpshooters of the gang. Also read: Moose Wala murder: SIT gets four more days to grill two shooters Stating this in Chandigarh on Thursday, inspector general of police, headquarters, Dr Sukhchain Singh Gill said the Jalandhar rural police chased down the accused persons after a fortnight-long operation led by special teams.
-
Taste of Life: How Indian kitchens embraced arrowroot
“Uposhanapakashastra” (the science of cooking food for fasting) is a cookbook written by Durgabai Bhat in 1892. It features a recipe called “ararutachi kheer” (arrowroot kheer). One can add nutmeg or cardamom. Bhat mentions that the kheer could also be given to convalescents. When Bhat wrote her book, arrowroot had been commercially available for only a few decades. Within a few decades, it established a strong foothold in the kitchens of India.
-
'You peddle, we meddle': Bengaluru police arrest 4 with drugs worth ₹4 crore
A team of officers belonging to the anti-narcotics wing of Bengaluru Police's City Crime Branch on Wednesday intensified the drive against drug peddlers by arresting an inter-state gang of four. The police took to Twitter to share news of the bust, and said the gang had been involved in smuggling hashish oil and ganja. Officers have seized drugs worth Rs 4 crore from the accused.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics