Four arrested for robbing jewellery shop in Bengaluru
Four people were arrested on Wednesday from Rajasthan's Chittorgarh for robbing cash and jewellery worth ₹3 crore from a showroom in Bengaluru, police said.
The robbed gold and cash were also recovered from the accused after a police chase, they said, adding the robbery took place on Monday.
"The accused were arrested and handed over to Bengaluru police. The accused had robbed Ramdev Bankers and Jewellers Showroom in Bengaluru at gun point," Udaipur SP Vikas Sharma said.
The arrested accused include Devaram of Sojat City, Anil Ram of Pali district, Ram Singh of Jodhpur district and Rahul of Sirohi district. Among them, Rahul has a past criminal record in Mount Abu.
Working to create clean, green model villages with amenities: U.P. Minister
Minister for panchayati raj, Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday said the state government was working on a plan to develop 'model villages', where people could lead a dignified life in a clean and green environment with all basic amenities including recreation in place. He said that 2.41 new individual household latrines had been built as planned and more beneficiaries were being identified in view of new houses being constructed in the state.
Man, who killed mother over under-cooked potatoes, gets conviction altered
Mumbai A man, who was earlier convicted for the murder of Naresh Pawar's mother, has successfully managed to change his conviction to culpable homicide. The reason- the Bombay high court (HC) was informed that it was not a premeditated attack. The incident took place in March 2011. Naresh Pawar and his mother Ekabai worked in a brick kiln in Niljepada village, Kalyan. When they checked on the mother, they realised that she was already dead.
ETT recruitment: Senior secondary schools in Ludhiana complain of neglect
Three days after over 1,050 elementary teacher training (ETT ) qualified candidates received their appointment letters, a few government senior secondary smart schools in the district have complained to district education officer that they are being neglected despite having positions which have been vacant for a long time.
Three of Agra family die in “suicide pact”, financial stress possible reason
Three members of a family, including a couple and their 8-year-old daughter, were found dead inside their house at Awas Vikas Colony within limits of Sikandra police station of Agra on Wednesday morning, police said. “The bodies of 35-year-old man along with his 30-year-old wife and daughter were found hanging inside a room at the house. A suicide note was found from the house that contained emotional statements,” said SSP Agra Prabhakar Chaudhary.
After Ladakh, Karnataka MLAs embark on trip to Delhi, Gujarat
Following the study tour of a delegation of Karnataka MLAs in Leh, another batch of legislators embarked on a trip to Delhi and Gujarat to study the Panchayati Raj system even as the coastal region of the state is facing the flood-like situation. The legislators who are part of the group include Sharanu Salagar, CS Puttaraju, Arunkumara Gutturu, KY Nanjegowda, Anjali H Nimbalkar, R Shankar, CM Lingappa, ML Anilkumar T Narayana Swamy and N Ravikumar.
