Evening brief: AAP to back Opposition candidate Margaret Alva for Vice President and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

AAP to back Opposition candidate Margaret Alva for Vice President

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday said it will extend its support to the joint Opposition candidate for Vice President, Margaret Alva. “We will support Opposition's candidate Margaret Alva in the upcoming Vice Presidential polls,” AAP MP Sanjay Singh told news agency ANI. Read More

Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan after visit that fueled US-China rift

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed Taiwan on Wednesday after meeting with the president and other officials in a visit that heightened tensions with China. Read More

China summons US envoy, announces economic measures over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

China continued on Wednesday to express anger over US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, with foreign minister Wang Yi calling her tour a “complete farce”, hours after Beijing summoned US envoy Nicholas Burns to lodge “strong protests” late on Tuesday. Read More

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

‘Deeply apprehensive of…': Oppn on SC's decision to uphold provisions of PMLA

In a joint statement, as many as 17 opposition parties and independent MP Kapil Sibal expressed disappointment with the Supreme Court's July 27 judgment upholding the constitutional validity of the stringent provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Read More

Lovepreet Singh clinches 9th weightlifting medal, wins bronze in men's 109kg final at Commonwealth Games 2022

Lovepreet Singh pulled off a remarkable lift of 355kg to win bronze in the men’s 109kg weightlifting final, taking India's medal tally in the Commonwealth Games 2022 event to nine. Read More

Kangana Ranaut says 'mastermind' Aamir Khan is behind boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'Skillfully curated by himself'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kangana Ranaut has claimed that Aamir Khan himself has orchestrated the trend around boycotting his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail