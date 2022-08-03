Nancy Pelosi departs Taiwan after visit that fueled US-China rift
- Pelosi and five other members of Congress were headed to South Korea, the next stop on an Asia tour that also includes Singapore, Malaysia and Japan.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi departed Taiwan on Wednesday after meeting with the president and other officials in a visit that heightened tensions with China.
Pelosi and five other members of Congress were headed to South Korea, the next stop on an Asia tour that also includes Singapore, Malaysia and Japan.
In Taiwan, she said her delegation was showing their commitment to the self-governing island that China claims and says must come under its control.
China staged military drills after her arrival and called her visit a provocation that infringes on its sovereignty.
-
3 killed, 6 injured in attack on Chinese kindergarten
Police in southern China are searching for a man who allegedly killed three people and injured six at a kindergarten in the country's southern province of Jiangxi on Wednesday. The 48-year-old suspect was identified by his surname Liu in a police statement. No further details of the Wednesday morning attack in the province's Anfu County were given in the brief statement.
-
Gun violence, homicides on the rise in Canada: Data
The Canadian government's data agency released new information on Tuesday, stating that firearms offences, rose for the seventh consecutive year in the country. Murders also increased for the third year in a row. In a release, Statistics Canada (StatCan) noted that “violent firearm-related offences increased for the seventh consecutive year, rising by 4 per cent in 2021” compared to 2020. Police reported 788 homicides in 2021, 29 more than the year before.
-
Indo-Canadian politician wins praise for saving man from bull
An Indo-Canadian politician from the province of Alberta has become a sensation in Canada after tackling a bull and rescuing a person who was in peril of being injured by the animal. The incident occurred on Sunday as former provincial minister Leela Aheer was attending a running of the bulls event at the Strathmore Stampede, an annual rodeo in the town of that name. Her bravery attracted plaudits across Canada.
-
China punishes Taiwan for Pelosi trip, declares 'danger zones' | 7 points
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan trip has ratcheted up tension between Washington and Beijing despite assurance from the White House that there has been no change in its long-standing “one-China” policy. Pelosi's visit is being followed very closely around the world and especially in China, where the country's microblogging platform, Weibo, briefly crashed as millions discussed and debated her Asia trip. Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying added that Beijing's response will be "resolute, forceful and effective".
-
Al-Zawahiri's death: US issues worldwide alert for citizens travelling abroad
The United States on Tuesday cautioned its citizens to maintain a “high level of vigilance” while travelling abroad in the wake of a counter-terrorism operation that eliminated Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. In a worldwide alert, the US state department expressed concern over continued threat of terrorist attacks and “other violent actions” against its citizens and interests overseas.
