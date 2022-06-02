Evening brief: After UP, two more BJP-led states make ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ tax-free, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

After UP, two more BJP-led states make Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ tax-free

After the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government declared Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ tax-free in the state, two more Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-headed states have decided to follow suit. Read more

'2nd Kashmiri Pandit exodus...mistakes being repeated': Owaisi warns Modi govt

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched an all out attack on the Centre over the targeted killings of civilians including Kashmiri Pandits in the Kashmir Valley. Read more

PM Modi wishes speedy recovery to Sonia Gandhi after she contracts Covid

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday wished a speedy recovery to Congress president Sonia Gandhi after she tested positive for Covid-19. Read more

Akshay Kumar requests fans who watch Samrat Prithviraj to 'not give out spoilers' that reveal 'several aspects' of film

Actor Akshay Kumar on Thursday shared a note for his fans and followers ahead of the release of his film Samrat Prithviraj. Read more

5 amazing coconut water and malai recipes to beat the heat

In the scorching summer heat, there is nothing quite as refreshing and cooling as coconut water with its natural electrolytes like potassium, sodium and manganese and amazing rehydration properties. Read more

