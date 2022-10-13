Evening brief: 'Anger among Patels', claims Kejriwal after Gujarat AAP chief held, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Arvind Kejriwal after Gujarat AAP chief held in Delhi: 'Huge anger among Patels'

Shortly after the Aam Aadmi Party’s Gujarat chief, Gopal Italia, was detained in Delhi outside the office of the National Commission for Women amid massive protests by party members, Arvind Kejriwal posted tweets in his support. “After Gopal Italia was held, there is huge anger among the Patel community in the state,” the AAP chief wrote in Hindi. Read more

NCW chief tweets on stir by AAP members: '...Outside my office creating ruckus'

National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma on Thursday tweeted that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers were creating a "ruckus" outside her office after the women's panel had summoned AAP Gujarat chief Gopal Italia. Read more

Army assault dog Zoom, wounded in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, dies

Army assault dog Zoom, who received gunshot wounds during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday noon, news agency ANI reported citing army officials. Read more

Sourav Ganguly breaks silence over speculations on his BCCI exit: 'You cannot play forever, and you cannot...'

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly ended silence over his BCCI tenure with a rather cryptic remark as he took part in an event on Thursday. Read more

Thank God Diwali trailer: Ajay Devgn’s Chitragupta suggests Amitabh Bachchan stole KBC idea from 'Yamlok'. Watch

The makers of Thank God released a special trailer for the film on Thursday, calling it the Diwali trailer. In the new trailer, Ajay Devgn’s Chitragupta gave more life lessons to Sidharth Malhotra, who plays a man hanging between life and death. Watch here

Modi govt's warning for Zoom users shouldn't be ignored at any cost

The Narendra Modi government has issued a high-risk warning to video conferencing platform Zoom users of attackers getting entry to their system and carrying out mischievous operations. Read more

