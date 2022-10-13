Army assault dog Zoom, wounded in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, dies

Army assault dog Zoom, who received gunshot wounds during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday noon, news agency ANI reported citing army officials. The dog was under treatment at the 54 Advance Field Veterinary Hospital (AFVH) in Srinagar.

“Army dog Zoom, under treatment at 54 AFVH (Advance Field Veterinary Hospital ), passed away around 12 noon today,” army officials were quoted as saying, adding that Zoom was responding well till around 11:45 am when he suddenly started gasping and collapsed.

The canine was critically injured during the encounter in the Anantnag district on Monday. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the Tangpawa area late Sunday night upon receiving input about the presence of terrorists there.

The terrorists were hiding inside a house and Zoom was asked to clear the house. However, the dog received two gunshot wounds.

Two terrorists were killed in the encounter and while as many soldiers were also injured in the line of duty.

On Wednesday, army officials said that Zoom was in stable condition after he underwent surgery and the next 24-48 hours were critical. His fractured rear leg was plastered and splinter injuries on his face were treated, the officials added.

Zoom was highly trained to locate and bring down terrorists during operations, and the canine was part of many active operations in south Kashmir, the army also said.

In July this year, AXEL, an elite assault dog was killed in an operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. During the operation, one terrorist was also neutralised and three security forces personnel were injured.

(With agency inputs)

