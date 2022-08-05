Evening brief: Army carries out drill to test resilience of satellites, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Skylight: Army carries out drill to test resilience of satellite-based systems

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian Army tested the operational readiness of its satellite-based systems deployed across the country last week during a complex exercise aimed at validating and showcasing the resilience of its communication capabilities in case terrestrial connectivity is disrupted in future conflicts, people familiar with the development said on Friday. Read more

Modi to chair NITI Aayog’s 7th governing council meeting on Sunday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the NITI Aayog’s seventh governing council meeting on Sunday to discuss issues related to agriculture, education and economy. Read more

Bengaluru woman throws 4-year-old daughter to death from fourth floor, arrested

In a tragic incident, a woman killed her four-year-old daughter by throwing her from the fourth floor of an apartment building in Bengaluru’s Sampangiramanagar area on Thursday afternoon. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thirteen Lives review: Ron Howard's thrill-a-minute survival drama is hands down the best film of the year

Ron Howard is an expert in making survival dramas. Anybody who has watched Apollo 13 would remember how beautifully and terrifyingly he captured the hopelessness and claustrophobia of the situation. Read more

Too long a wait for XUV700? Switched to Scorpio-N? Mahindra says all good

Mahindra has been on an SUV onslaught in the Indian car market with the likes of Thar, XUV700, Bolero Neo and now the Scorpio-N faring remarkably well. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON