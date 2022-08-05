Bengaluru woman throws 4-year-old daughter to death from fourth floor, arrested
In a tragic incident, a woman killed her four-year-old daughter by throwing her from the fourth floor of an apartment building in Bengaluru’s Sampangiramanagar area on Thursday afternoon.
She even tried to jump off the building railing too but was timely pulled back to safety by the residents of the society.
A senior police officer said that the entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera installed in the building. In the footage, the mother, a dentist by profession, is seen walking along with her daughter on the balcony on the fourth floor around 3:05pm. After some time, she lifted her daughter and threw her to the ground.
She took a few moments and climbed onto the railing. She stood there for several seconds, presumably preparing to jump.
Also Read: FTII student, 32, found dead in hostel room. Suicide suspected, say police
“Some neighbours heard the cries of the child and came out of their house. They pulled her back and informed the police,” the officer said.
Polices said the family members informed them that the woman had tried to abandon her daughter at a railway station, however, she was rescued.
The officials are verifying this claim and the information provided to them that the child was suffering from some ailments, which had pushed the dentist to depression.
If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.
Man-Samvad helpline by Sassoon Hospital 020-26127331
Connecting NGO Distress Helpline 9922004305 / 9922001122
Karve Institute of Social Service (KISS) helpline 9850328350, 9821066077, 9604552698, 9820714876, 9881687454
Snehi: 011-65978181
Sumaitri: 011-23389090
-
PSI recruitment case: CBI conducts raids in J&K over alleged irregularities
Pursuant upon recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday conducted searches at various places across Jammu region as part of its probe into alleged irregularities in the selection process of police sub-inspectors. Following public outcry over large scale irregularities, the L-G cancelled the entire recruitment process and subsequently asked CBI to conduct a probe.
-
Kotkapura police firing: SIT submits sealed status report in Faridkot court
Close on the heels of the questioning of former Punjab director general of police Sumedh Singh Saini, the special investigation teams (SITs) probing the 2015 Kotkapura firing incidents submitted a status report in a Faridkot court. Moga senior superintendent of police Gulneet Singh Khurana, who is also a member of the SIT, submitted the status report of the investigation in the court in a sealed cover on Friday.
-
20-year-old man’s body found in lake in Ambernath
The body of a 20-year-old man was found in a gunny bag, wrapped in a plastic bag and tied with cable wires inside a small lake in Ambernath. The Ambernath police are looking for the accused. The deceased has been identified as Vishal Rajbhar, resident of Hanuman Nagar, Ulhasnagar No. 2. Rajbhar was attacked with a heavy and sharp weapon on his head and other parts of his body.
-
Puneeth Rajkumar to be conferred Karnataka Ratna posthumously on Nov 1: Bommai
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that Kannada film star Puneeth Rajkumar, who died last year, will be conferred with the 'Karnataka Ratna' award posthumously, on November 1, which happens to be Kannada Rajyotsava, the state's formation day. Rajkumar will be the 10th recipient of the state's highest civilian honour. This year's flower show pays a special floral tribute to Kannada thespian Dr Rajkumar and his son and actor Puneeth Rajkumar.
-
Benglauru rains: School kids ferried on tractors after parents' cars get stuck
Heavy rainfall that lashed Bengaluru over the past two days have left residents struggling with flooded roads. Residents said no official had turned up to help clear the flood. The India Meteorological Department said Bengaluru has seen 63.3mm rainfall so far this month - already the most rain in August in any of the past five years. Department records indicate that average rainfall during this month was 3.0 mm.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics