FTII student, 32, found dead in hostel room. Suicide suspected, say police
PUNE: A 32-year-old student of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) was found dead in his hostel room on Friday, police officers at Pune’s Deccan Gymkhana police station said.
The officer said the body of the 2017 batch student had started decomposing and the police station was informed after students in adjoining rooms reported a foul smell coming from his room
Police said the room was locked from inside. A police team that responded to the call broke open the door after spotting the student from the window.
Some inmates of the hotel told the police that they last saw the student on Tuesday.
Murlidhar Karpe, senior inspector of Deccan Gymkhana police station, said the deceased was a 2017 batch student of FTII’s cinematography course and hails from Goa. “We are investigating the case further,” Karpe said.
A police officer said initial investigations indicated death by suicide.
If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.
Man-Samvad helpline by Sassoon Hospital 020-26127331
Connecting NGO Distress Helpline 9922004305 / 9922001122
Karve Institute of Social Service (KISS) helpline 9850328350, 9821066077, 9604552698, 9820714876, 9881687454
Snehi: 011-65978181
Sumaitri: 011-23389090
