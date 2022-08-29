Evening brief: Mamata Banerjee challenges BJP to arrest her amid corruption claims, and all the latest news

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Aug 29, 2022 05:00 PM IST

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses during Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishads foundation day celebrations, at Mayo Road, in Kolkata on Monday. (Bibhash Lodh/ ANI)
ByHT News Desk

'Arrest me if you can...': Mamata's challenge to BJP as corruption claims fly

Amid corruption charges against the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led government in West Bengal, chief minister and party supremo Mamata Banerjee on Monday challenged the BJP….read more.

Assam: 3 arrested in Karimganj for alleged abduction, gangrape of 18-yr-old girl

Three persons were arrested in Assam’s Karimganj district for the alleged abduction and gangrape of 18-year-old girl. Read more.

Singapore unveils long-term work visas to end talent crunch

Singapore is overhauling visa rules to attract foreign workers and ease a tight labor market that’s contributing to wage and price pressures. Read more.

'Your captain had just gotten out. It was literally a nothing shot': Gambhir slams Kohli over his dismissal vs Pakistan

Hardik Pandya has witnessed a stellar run since his return to world cricket. The flamboyant player has had his fair share of controversial moments and injuries but he currently is…read more.

House of the Dragon brings back Game of Thrones' iconic theme music, fans get 'goosebumps again'

The second episode of House of the Dragon began streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on Sunday. And while the first episode had fans emotional after a reference to Daenerys Targaryen…read more.

Hartalika Teej 2022 recipes: Mouth-watering traditional sweets to relish on the festival

Hartalika Teej 2022: Hartalika Teej is here and it is that time of the year when women go out to shop for beautiful clothes, jewellery and decorate their hands with mehndi designs. Read more.

