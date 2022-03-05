Evening brief: At Varanasi rally, PM Modi slams opposition for blind attacks and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

UP polls: At Varanasi rally, PM Modi says blind attack has become political ideology of dynasts

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the opposition’s blind and continuous attack as well as their acute frustration and negativity towards the saffron camp has become its "political ideology". Read more

Ukrainian woman, married to Kashmiri, urges Indian govt to help her nation, kin

Amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, a Ukrainian woman has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help the war-torn nation “in any which way possible”. Read more

'First ladies are asking me...': Meet Olena, wife of President Zelensky

With Ukraine fighting back Russian troops for the past 10 days after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a special military operation on Ukraine, Ukraine's First Lady, wife of President Volodymyr Zelensky, Olena Zelenska has started a Telegram channel where people can find verified answers. Read more

Gehraiyaan intimacy director Dar Gai on family in Ukraine: 'My grandmother refused to leave. She wants to fight'

Ukrainian filmmaker Dar Gai is best known in India for her work as the intimacy director in the recently-released film Gehraiyaan. Read more

Shane Warne dies: From flowers to pints of beer, fans bid Australia great goodbye at MCG

A number of fans gathered at the statue of the legendary Shane Warne at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) to pay their final respects for the Australia spin great. Read more

No Smoking Day: How to quit smoking? Expert offers tips

Every year, the second Wednesday of the month of March is celebrated as No Smoking Day. Smoking, a habit of many, is associated with severe health hazards, often leading to lung cancer. Read more

Dog sitting on ice chuck in frozen Detroit River to stay afloat rescued. Watch

The videos that showcase people helping animals get out of tough situations are always wonderful to watch. Watch here