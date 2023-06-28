Evening brief: Baghel's rival on Congress CM face in Chhattisgarh; and all the latest news

New Congress CM face in Chhattisgarh? Bhupesh Baghel's rival TS Singh Deo replies Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel's party rival TS Singh Deo has ruled out the possibility of changing the CM face ahead of the assembly elections due in November. Deo, who was among the frontrunners for the top post in the 2018 assembly election, said that the Congress party will fight on the basis of its work during the last five years. Read more Chhattisgarh Congress leader and state health minister TS Singh Deo. (PTI PHOTO.)

72 Hoorain's Ashoke Pandit asks CBFC why certification was denied to trailer: You're answerable, can't keep quiet

Ashoke Pandit, who is the co-producer of 72 Hoorain, on Wednesday, spoke about the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) denying a censor certificate to the trailer of his upcoming film. In a new interview, Ashoke Pandit asked the CBFC to explain why the step has been taken. He also said that if the panel, who refused the certificate, has made a mistake then they will have to apologise. Read more

'Missed out as president': Ganguly's emotional twist one day after ICC announces schedule for World Cup 2023 in India

The schedule for the World Cup 2023 in India which was announced on Tuesday was welcomed with a lot of aplomb. BCCI secretary backed this edition of the 50-World Cup to be a landmark tournament, which once and for all, will erase doubts over the future of ODI cricket, while Virender Sehwag, already expecting a cracker of a tournament, picked out his four semi-finalists. Amid a plethora of positive vibes directed at the World Cup schedule, Sourav Ganguly's reaction is rather bittersweet. The former BCCI president, under whose reign India unfortunately couldn't host the World Cup two years ago, seemed pretty excited by the preparations, but at the same time, his message had a but of an emotional touch. Read more

Smart snacking ideas for sustainable weight loss, blood sugar control

There was a time when fad diets were all the rage for weight loss. While such diets worked in short term, they also posed a risk to your well-being over a period of time. Eating only a specific food group or taking limited calories not only leads to nutritional deficiencies but also deplete one's energy levels. No wonder, wellness enthusiasts are now turning to mindful eating strategies that can help one lose weight sustainably and also promote mental well-being. Read more

