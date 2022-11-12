Evening brief: Bengal minister draws criticism for remark on President, and all latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bengal minister Akhil Giri draws criticism for remark on Prez; apologises

West Bengal minister Akhil Giri on Saturday drew a barrage of criticism including from the state’s ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for his controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu. Read more…

'Looking at the ground dimension, I am going with...': Sachin, Lara differ on Pakistan vs England T20WC final prediction

Ahead of the match, Lara and Sachin was both asked to make their prediction for the final in Melbourne. Lara picked Pakistan, while Sachin backed England owing to the ground dimensions of the MCG. Read more…

Alia and Ranbir Home Vastu in Pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbit Kapoor 's home Vastu is spacious and brimming with natural light. See pics

World Diabetes Day 2022: Best and worst time to eat dinner for diabetics revealed by expert

The timing of your meal can play a big role in managing your blood sugar levels. This is especially true in case of dinner time which could be the deciding factor behind stable or uncontrolled glucose levels in people with diabetes. Read more…

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s daughter Diza performs last rites with Alesia Raut

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, known for acting in shows like Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, and Ziddi Dil Maane Na, died on Friday. He had suffered a heart attack at a gym in Mumbai. He was 46. On Saturday, the actor’s last rights were performed in Mumbai by his daughter Diza. The late actor’s wife, Alesia Raut was also seen with step-daughter Diza at the funeral. Read more…

