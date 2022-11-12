Home / Entertainment / Tv / Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s daughter Diza performs last rites with Alesia Raut

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s daughter Diza performs last rites with Alesia Raut

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi funeral: Late actor’s daughter Diza performed his last rights in the presence of his wife, model Alesia Raut. Many celebs had joined the family at Siddhaanth’s funeral in Mumbai on Saturday.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's daughter and wife at his funeral in Mumbai.
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, known for acting in shows like Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, and Ziddi Dil Maane Na, died on Friday. He had suffered a heart attack at a gym in Mumbai. He was 46. On Saturday, the actor’s last rights were performed in Mumbai by his daughter Diza. The late actor’s wife, Alesia Raut was also seen with step-daughter Diza at the funeral. The model was seen breaking down as they performed the rituals. Also read: Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies at 46, collapsed at gym

Many actors and celebs like Rohit Verma were seen at Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi’s funeral. Earlier, speaking about Siddhaanth’s death, his close friend, actor Simple Kaul, who shared screen space with him in Ziddi Dil Maane Na, had said it was ‘unbelievable’.

Alesia Raut with Diza during Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi's funeral.
She told Hindustan Times in an interview, “He was in the gym and was working out. (Before that) He was feeling unwell and told (one of his friends) that ‘I don’t want to work out’; but he pushed himself. He spoke to the instructor as well, and the instructor told him to go easy. He was doing bench press and he collapsed. They took his body to Kokila (Ben hospital) and tried reviving him for 45 minutes. They couldn’t revive.” She added it was important for people to listen to their body.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavansh is survived by his wife, former model Alesia Raut and two children – he had a daughter with his ex-wife, Ira, and was also a father to Alesia’s son from her first marriage. “Alesia was very much in pain. She was inside (the whole time), his daughter rushed back from Pune. I didn’t have the courage to see him, so I didn’t go inside. It’s difficult to see your friend like that. Whoever went inside they came out crying,” Simple told HT.

