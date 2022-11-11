Home / Entertainment / Tv / Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies at 46, collapsed at gym

Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi dies at 46, collapsed at gym

Published on Nov 11, 2022 03:52 PM IST

TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi who started his career with shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kkusum, died on Friday.

Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi has died at 46 years old.
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi hasdied. He was 46 and was popular for TV shows like Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Waaris and Suryaputra Karn. Reportedly, Siddhaanth collapsed while he was working out in a gym. Also read: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’s Deepesh Bhan dies playing cricket

Mourning the loss of Siddhaanth, actor Jay Bhanushali posted a picture of him on Instagram. He captioned it, “gone too soon”.

Jay Bhanushali's Instagram Stories.
Siddhaanth is survived by his wife-model, Alesia Raut and their two kids. He had a daughter from his ex-wife, Ira. He made his debut on the small screen with Ekta Kapoor’s serial Kkusum. Later he went to star in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Zameen Se Aassman Tak, Virrudh, Bhagyavidhaata, Mamta, Kayaamat, Kya Dill Mein Hai. He was also a part of Star Plus’ Grihasti as Rishi.

His last show as the lead was Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti, opposite Neha Marda. The show premiered in December 2020, and wrapped up in the next year. His last screen appearance was in SONY SAB’s Ziddi Dil Maane Na where he played the supporting role of major Param Shergill.

