Evening brief: BJP asks Rahul to reveal names of 'undesirable businessmen' after Azad’s remark; all the latest news

ByHT News Desk
Apr 10, 2023 05:01 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

After Azad’s remark, BJP asks Rahul Gandhi to reveal who did he meet abroad

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and said that he owes an explanation to the nation over Democratic Progressive Azad Party founder and former Gandhi family loyalist Ghulam Nabi Azad’s comment that the former Congress chief had met undesirable businessmen during his foreign trips. Read more

China says Amit Shah’s visit to Arunachal violates its territorial sovereignty

China on Monday objected to home minister Amit Shah’s ongoing visit to Arunachal Pradesh, saying it violated Beijing’s territorial sovereignty and not “conducive” to peace and tranquiliity along the border. Read more

Elon Musk starts following PM Modi on Twitter

Twitter boss Elon Musk, who has the highest follower count on the social networking platform, has started following prime minister Narendra Modi, who is followed by 87.7 million people. Read more

Jungkook records in LA studio in new clip, BTS fans ask if it's collab with Justin Bieber: ‘History is about to be made'

BTS member Jungkook, who recently travelled to Los Angeles, featured in several new pictures shared by Scott 'Scooter' Braun. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Scott shared photos also featuring Bang Si-Hyuk, Andrew Watt and others. Read more

'It wasn't drastic, but gradual': Taapsee Pannu's dietician spills beans on her six-pack transformation

Taapsee Pannu broke the internet with her stunning transformation picture on Instagram wherein she's flaunting six-pack abs, posing with her trainer. Read more

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
rahul gandhi bjp explanation ghulam nabi azad
