Evening brief: BJP, Congress in war of words over Port Blair airport ceiling collapse, and all the latest news

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jul 24, 2023 05:04 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

BJP, Congress trade barbs as part of Port Blair airport ceiling collapses days after PM Modi inaugurated it

Pictures, videos shared online showed the collapsed false ceiling of the newly-built structure in Port Blair airport, sparking sharp criticism from Opposition. Read more

Watch: Harmanpreet accusation confirmed in viral video as post-match act forces BAN team away from photograph session

In a fresh new footage, Harmanpreet has been spotted mocking the Bangladesh side, thereby confirming the accusations made against her. Read more

Quentin Tarantino spotted buying ticket for Barbie after watching Oppenheimer on opening weekend

A photo of filmmaker Quentin Tarantino opting for the double movie bill of Oppenheimer and Barbie, true to the Barbenheimer craze, is going viral. Read more

Jungkook of BTS shows trendiest way to upgrade flared leather pants with airport appearance. Are you taking notes?

BTS member Jungkook arrived in South Korea today. He showed the chicest way to upgrade flared leather pants with his trendy airport look. Read more

Ever wondered how cakes are made in a factory? Viral video shocks people

A viral video on social media shows how cakes are made at a factory in bulk, leaving many shocked. Workers handle the ingredients without safety gear. Read more

