Quentin Tarantino spotted buying ticket for Barbie after watching Oppenheimer on opening weekend

The Barbenheimer craze has taken over moviegoers with the release of Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer on July 21. Now, it seems that filmmaker Quentin Tarantino also joined the league and opted for same-day viewings of both the films. (Also read: Barbenheimer breaks several box office records in US and worldwide with opening weekend collection: Report) Quentin Tarantino was seen doing the Barbenheimer movie watch.

Quentin Tarantino spotted at ticket counter

In a photo that is going viral on Twitter, the Academy Award-winning director was seen in Los Angeles with Roger Avary, his Pulp Fiction co-writer and co-host on the pair’s Video Archives Podcast. The tweet pointed out how the director walked across the street after seeing Oppenheimer at Westwood Village to watch Barbie at the Regency Bruin Theatre.

The tweet from Video Archives podcast retweeted the picture and confirmed it, “Yes our boys were out last night doing what they love to do the most together, seeing movies.” Later, Roger Avery tweeted about his Barbie viewing experience and said, "The Barbie showing in Westwood last night had such an amazing audience, literally cheering the movie. Many of them were larping. I haven’t seen that in a while, and it was awesome.”

Barbenheimer box office

Meanwhile, both the films have already broken several box office records within their opening weekend. According to AFP, Barbie, in its debut weekend, made $155 million at the North American box office, as of Sunday. The agency added that Oppenheimer also registered a great opening weekend with $80.5 million.

India box office collection

In India, Oppenheimer has been faring better than Barbie. Nolan's film earned ₹17.25 crore nett in India on the third day of its release for all languages as per early estimates, as posted by Sacnilk.com report. The film minted ₹14.50 crore on day one of its release and ₹17.25 crore on the second day of its release. Currently, the total earnings of Oppenheimer stand at ₹49 crore. Meanwhile, Barbie collected around ₹7 crore in India on Sunday as per early estimates. The film had opened at ₹5 crore and went on to collect ₹6.5 crore on Saturday. It now stands at a three-day total of ₹18.50 crore.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON