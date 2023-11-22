Evening brief: BJP warns Akbaruddin Owaisi of ‘uniform’s action’; Two army men killed in Rajouri, all latest news

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi defended his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi, who faces accusations of threatening a Hyderabad police official. Asaduddin questioned the officer's intervention during Akbaruddin's election speech, stating that stopping five minutes before the permitted duration was unwarranted. The BJP countered, emphasizing the police's authority for those on the wrong side of the law. Hyderabad police filed a case against Akbaruddin Owaisi under IPC section 353 for obstructing official duties. Asaduddin criticised the officer's behavior, arguing that stopping five minutes early was unjust. BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia asserted that those in uniform display their power effectively. Akbaruddin Owaisi, a Telangana assembly poll candidate, allegedly made threatening remarks to the police officer during a campaign in Hyderabad's Lalitabagh. Telangana goes to polls on November 30, with results on December 3. Dig deeper

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Akbaruddin Owaisi.(ANI)

In an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, two Army personnel lost their lives. The incident occurred during a cordon-and-search operation in the Bajimaal area of Dharmsal. The gunbattle resulted in the death of one officer and a soldier, while another officer sustained injuries and has been hospitalised. The joint operation involved the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police. Dig deeper

The Latest News

Volkswagen Virtus Sound Edition with 7-speaker setup launched in India Dig deeper

DGCA imposes Rs. 10 lakh fine on Air India for non compliance of compensation rules Dig deeper

India News

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claims Rahul Gandhi won from Wayanad because of Muslim votes Dig deeper

Delhi HC directs news publication The Wire to remove defamatory article on chief secretary’s son Dig deeper

Global Matters

Pakistan's Supreme Court accepts bail application from detained former Prime Minister Imran Khan Dig deeper

Stuart Seldowitz, a former White House advisor to ex-President Barack Obama, issues apology for harassing halal cart vendor Dig deeper

Entertainment Focus

BTS's youngest member, Jungkook, has penned an emotional letter to fans, announcing his upcoming military service in December. Posted on Weverse, the letter expresses gratitude to the BTS ARMY for their love and support, promising to return as a more mature version. Jungkook acknowledges the bittersweet feeling of leaving but reflects on the bright moments with fans. He asks for understanding during his one-year-and-six-month absence. In a note, BigHit Music confirms RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook initiating military enlistment, emphasizing continued support. Jungkook concludes by expressing love and longing for fans until their reunion. Dig deeper

Sports Going

In a fierce clash between arch-rivals Argentina and Brazil at Maracana, tensions flared as fans clashed before kick-off. Accusations of Brazilian fans booing the Argentine anthem triggered a mass brawl, leading to Rio police intervening and focusing attention on Argentine fans. Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez tried to protect supporters from police, while Lionel Messi and teammates temporarily left the field. Argentina won 1-0 with a goal from Nicolas Otamendi. Messi criticised local police, highlighting their focus on clashes over the game. Brazil's first home defeat in World Cup qualifying history saw Messi defending his team against allegations of cowardice. Dig deeper

That’s all we have at this hour in our evening briefing. Catch you tomorrow morning.

