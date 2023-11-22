‘I'm not Islamophobic’, Ex-Obama White House advisor issues apology after vile rant at NYC halal cart vendor goes viral

Stuart Seldowitz, a former White House advisor to ex-President Barack Obama, has issued a half-hearted apology for harassing a vendor. The video of Seldowitz's vile Islamophobic remarks at a halal cart vendor in New York City went viral, drawing major criticism. On Tuesday, Gotham Government Relations, a Manhattan-based lobbying firm cut all ties with Seldowitz. The firm said in a statement that his actions were “vile, racist and beneath the dignity of the standards we practice at our firm.” The man, identified by internet sleuths as Stuart Seldowitz, reportedly served under President Barack Obama (@itslaylas/X)

However, Seldowitz was “blindsided” by the lobbying firm's statement, saying that he hadn't worked with them “for a very long time.” “I had a high opinion of the people at Gotham up until I found out that they had issued this statement. I considered the people at Gotham to be friends, and I haven't had a chance to speak to them, or to try to speak to them as to why they felt the need to issue this statement,” Seldowitz told City & State New York.

In reference to the viral videos, Seldowitz said that he hadn't seen them but believed it was him. “It is quite possible that it's me. I mean, I've not seen the video, but I believe it's probably me,” he told the outlet. Seldowitz also issued a muted apology for his ill behaviour. “I regret the whole thing happened and I'm sorry,” he said, adding, “But you know, in the heat of the moment, I said things that probably I shouldn't have said.”

The former White House advisor explained that he wanted to discuss the current affairs surrounding the Israel-Hamas war with the vendor. However, he became offended when the vendor did not reciprocate his condemnation of Hamas. Seldowitz explained, “I went to the food cart expecting to buy a soda and I had an understanding that most of the food cart guys in New York are Egyptian.”

Seldowitz continued as per the outlet, “So I said to him, ‘this is a tough time to be an Egyptian in New York’. And he said ‘why?’ And I said, because of what happened on October 7, with Hamas. And he said, ‘well, I approve of Hamas’ or ‘I like Hamas’ or something like that.” He added, “If I had to do it all over again, I would not have raised the religious aspect.” “I don't think I'm an Islamophobic guy. I've spoken up for equal treatment of Muslims on numerous occasions with numerous different people.”