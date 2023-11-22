'We saw how they were hitting people...' Messi drops bombshell statement on brawl at Maracana in World Cup qualifier

Argentina and Brazil are known to be arch-rivals in almost every aspect of life. Both countries also share a border and one of their key rivalries is football. The intensity in their rivalry was once again shown at the Maracana on Tuesday night as Argentine and Brazilian fans clashed prior to kick-off as Lionel Messi and Co. took on the hosts in a crucial World Cup qualifier clash. Argentina's Lionel Messi and teammates leave the pitch as fans clash with security staff in the stands causing a delay to the start of the match.(REUTERS)

The pre-match proceedings turned sour when the Brazilian fans were accused of booing the Argentine national anthem. Then a mass brawl broke out, followed by the local police intervening. The Rio police lathi charged the fans, and reportedly most of their attention was towards the Argentine people at the stands.

The Argentine football team also tried to intervene and cameras captured goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez trying to snatch a baton from a policeman, who was attacking a fan. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi and his teammates also left for the dugout. Meanwhile, Brazil players remained on the field and awaited Messi and Co's return. The Argentine players returned onto the field shortly and the match began at 6:30 AM IST.

Argentina ended up winning 1-0, courtesy of a second-half goal from Nicolas Otamendi. Speaking after the match, 2022 World Cup-winning skipper Messi defended the Argentine fans and criticised the local police.

"We saw how they were hitting the people, it already happened in the Libertadores final. They were more focused on that than on the game. We went to the locker room because it was the best way to calm everything down, a tragedy could have happened. This group continues to achieve historic things," he said.

Meanwhile, TyC Sports also alleged the Real Madrid and Brazilian winger Rodrygo reportedly called the Argentine national football team cowards. Responding to that, Messi said, "We are the world champions, why are we cowards? Look at your mouth."

The result also became Brazil's first-home defeat in World Cup qualifying history, and also their third consecutive loss in the round-robin tournament. Meanwhile, the five-time world champions failed to score for the first time in a home fixture since 2009.

