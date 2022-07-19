Evening brief: 'Came on surprise inspection...no back-up', says police on Haryana cop mowed down and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Haryana murder: Top cop claims DSP went sans backup, but minister Vij says this

Surender Singh, the Haryana police officer mowed down by a speeding truck linked to the mining mafia in the state, was on a surprise inspection based on a tip-off about illegal activities in the area. Read more.

Over 1.6 lakh Indians gave up their citizenship in 2021. Top 10 preferred choices here

The number of Indians who gave up their citizenship witnessed a significant rise in 2021, with 1,63,370 renouncing the same as opposed to 85,256 in 2020, according to data released by the Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) on Tuesday. Read more.

Inclination towards radical ideologies in India is minuscule, MHA to Lok Sabha

Some foreign agencies inimical to India along with global terrorist groups have been making efforts to radicalise people but “inclination towards radical ideologies is minuscule”, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) told Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Read more.

Kriti Sanon pushes her limits with kettlebell squats during intense gym session, here's why you should try it: Watch

Actor Kriti Sanon is known for having one of the most relatable fitness routines in the film industry. Read more.

'If I would've been part of Virat Kohli-led India, we would have won 3 World Cups': Ex-India cricketer's bold statement

Earlier this year, Virat Kohli ended his tenure as one of India's most successful captain across formats. Read more.

Is Deepika Padukone playing Parvati in next Brahmastra movie? Ayan Mukerji explains

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is all set to release on September 9. Read more.

