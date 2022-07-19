Is Deepika Padukone playing Parvati in next Brahmastra movie? Ayan Mukerji explains

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is all set to release on September 9. Ahead of its release, reports have started trickling in that suggest Deepika Padukone will make a special cameo appearance in it. Previously, fans claimed to have spotted Shah Rukh Khan in the trailer of the film. (Also read: Ayan Mukerji defends 'love storiyaan' in Brahmastra song Kesariya)

According to a report by Pinkvilla, Deepika is believed to be making a special appearance in the first part of the Brahmastra trilogy. Furthermore, she will essay on the role of Parvati in the sequel of the film. Besides Deepika, speculations about Shah Rukh Khan starring in the film were also doing rounds on the internet earlier. Reacting to them, Ayan Mukerji neither confirmed nor denied any rumour in the true sense.

While speaking to Mirchi Plus, Ayan Mukerji said that he is absolutely unaware of any such developments. Calling it a ‘good suggestion’, he said, “I know nothing about this, Part 2 maybe. It is good suggestion for Part 2 maybe you’ll get to see them then.” He didn’t mention any reports around Shah Rukh Khan allegedly starring in Brahmastra.

“One thing I want to tell you is that Brahmastra is not really about Lord Shiva. Ranbir Kapoor’s character is just called Shiva in it. My greatest hero is Shiv Bhagwan. There is a lot of inspiration that I’ve put in my own way into this film and into this character. So there is no role of Parvati in Part One or Part Two or Part Three. To some extent, like it says in the dialogue of the movie, Isha is really Shiva’s Parvati (character Shiva’s Parvati) in this trilogy,” he added.

Brahmastra, the first in a three-part sci-fi film franchise, is to be released on September 9. The film will be available in five languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It will starAmitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

