Evening brief: China Covid whistleblower Fang Bin freed from jail after 3 years, and all the latest news

China Covid whistleblower Fang Bin returns home to Wuhan after jail: Report

Chinese whistleblower- Fang Bin- who documented the initial Covid outbreak in China's Wuhan, has been freed from jail after three years, BBC reported. Read more

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin slams Amit Shah, BJP over Muslim quota row in Karnataka

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Union home minister Amit Shah’s defence on scrapping 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in Karnataka is a breach of the Constitution which envisions secularism and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) believes are imposing a hate agenda, said Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin on Tuesday. Read more

Air India, Vistara sign interline partnership; to help domestic, global flyers

Air India on Wednesday announced that it has entered into an interline partnership with full-service carrier, Vistara, enabling passengers to travel between the two airlines’ network seamlessly. Read more

Priyanka Chopra says she's the only ‘millennium’ Miss World: 'There won't be another one in our lifetimes'

At the Miss World 2000 beauty pageant, Priyanka Chopra, who was then 18, was crowned the winner. The actor recalled her Miss India days, and also reflected on her Miss World title as she spoke about the pageant that was held at the Millennium Dome in London, United Kingdom. Read more

Web Stories | 5 Ways To Clean White Sneakers

'You've decided it is my last': MS Dhoni recreates 'definitely not' moment with blockbuster statement on ‘IPL swansong’

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Will MS Dhoni bid farewell to Indian Premier League (IPL) at season end? Is the demigod of IPL set to call time on his illustrious career after being the beating heart of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for more than a decade? Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON