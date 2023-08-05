Evening brief: Congress MP on Imran Khan's arrest says, ‘Pakistan following India's model’; all the latest news
On Imran Khan's arrest, Congress MP says ‘Pakistan following India model in…’
Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Saturday equated the arrest of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to ‘India model in preventing the principal opposition leader from contesting elections’. Read more
During Gyanvapi mosque survey, ASI found ‘not idols, but…'; Updates so far
Not idols, but remains of fragmented idols have been found in the debris and we are hopeful that idols will be recovered, lawyer from the Hindu side Sudhir Tripathi shared updates on the survey being conducted by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) in Gyanvapi mosque complex in Varanasi. Read more
Shabana Azmi on Zeenat Aman’s Instagram presence: 'She is talking about the life she has lived and that is attractive'
This year, veteran actors such as Zeenat Aman and Saira Banu made their Instagram debut. In a new interview with India Today, Shabana spoke about how being on social media 'brings a certain visibility' to senior actors. Read more
Web Stories | Gukesh D Becomes India's No.1 Chess Player
Independence Day 2023 long weekend trip ideas: 6 places perfect for a getaway
August is the perfect time to plan a holiday if you have been craving some time away from work and the fast-paced city life. The month has two long weekend opportunities. And the first weekend is just around the corner. Come Independence Day, and you can take a five-day-long vacation by taking just one day's leave from work. Read more
Watch: Dinesh Karthik's million-dollar 'height' reaction as he stands in middle of Shaheen Afridi, Stuart Broad
Shaheen Afridi made an electrifying start to his ‘The Hundred’ campaign on August 2; the Pakistan bowler picked two wickets off his first two balls, removing Phil Salt and Laurie Evans in succession. Read more
