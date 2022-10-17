Evening brief: Congress MP's suggestion for Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra; and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Congress MP's suggestion for Rahul Gandhi on Bharat Jodo Yatra

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi cast his vote to elect the new Congress president at a campsite of the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ in Karnataka. The 3,500-km yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir is observing a “rest day" on the 40th day of the march at Sanganakallu since its commencement on September 7. Read more

Sonam Kapoor shares throwback pics to wish uncle Sanjay Kapoor on 60th birthday

Actor Sonam Kapoor took to her social media handles to wish her 'funnest coolest uncle' Sanjay Kapoor on his 60th birthday, and netizens are going gaga over her post. Reason? Read here

Signs that your cat hates you and reasons why it may happen

If you have a cat for a pet, you will have to accept their independent streak and the fact that they are more susceptible to mood swings and temper tantrums than an average dog. Read more

Also check out our web story - Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap's Diwali party pictures.

'Wanted to give him...': Rohit Sharma's huge admission about Mohammed Shami after pacer delivers 4-wicket over vs AUS

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma reflected on pacer Mohammed Shami's match-winning performance against Australia in the World Cup warm-up match at The Gabba. Read more

Why are Apple iPhone 14 deliveries delayed for Indian buyers?

Apple had plans to employ the NAND flash memory chips produced by the Chinese state-funded YMTC. The US administration last week added YMTC and 30 other Chinese corporations to a list of businesses that US regulators could not check. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON