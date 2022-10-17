Home / Technology / Why are Apple iPhone 14 deliveries delayed for Indian buyers?

Why are Apple iPhone 14 deliveries delayed for Indian buyers?

Published on Oct 17, 2022

Apple had plans to employ the NAND flash memory chips produced by the Chinese state-funded YMTC. The US administration last week added YMTC and 30 other Chinese corporations to a list of businesses that US regulators could not check.

Apple's iPhone 14 line-up was launched in Apple's far out event in September.((AP Photo/Jae C. Hong))
The Joe Biden administration's technology sanctions on Chinese companies may delay the shipment of iPhone 14 series for Indian buyers. According to a report from Live Mint, Apple has decided against using memory chips produced by Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC) of China in any of its products.

Apple had plans to employ the NAND flash memory chips produced by the Chinese state-funded YMTC as early as this year, the report states. At first, it was intended that the chips would only be used in Chinese-market iPhones. The Cupertino-based tech behemoth has delayed the plans because of the new US government sanctions, which will affect the shipment of iPhones and their sales in other nations. The Indian market is also likely to be affected by this. A few iPhone 14 handsets have already been delayed in delivery, the report adds.

Apple was considering acquiring up to 40% of the chips required for all iPhones from YMTC in the future. This is because YMTC chips are at least 20% less expensive than those of its top competitors. Even 40% of iPhones were to be equipped with 128-layer 3D NAND flash memory chips. Though, the report states that YMTC’s chips have not yet been used in Apple products.

The chips of YMTC, a government-funded company, helps Chinese businesses to rely less on competitors from South Korea and Japan. The US administration last week added YMTC and 30 other Chinese corporations to a list of businesses that US regulators could not check, escalating tensions with Beijing and kicking off a 60-day clock that could cause much worse penalties. Along with this, the US Commerce Department is also looking into whether YMTC sold chips to the blacklisted Chinese telecom corporation Huawei Technologies Co Ltd. in violation of US export laws.

