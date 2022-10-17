Signs that your cat hates you and reasons why it may happen

If you have a cat for a pet, you will have to accept their independent streak and the fact that they are more susceptible to mood swings and temper tantrums than an average dog. While you may be doing everything that's important for them, your feline friend may still feel uncomfortable if their personal boundaries are not respected or there is something about their environment that they do not like. There would be tell-tale signs if your cat does not like you that would be apparent in their body language. A puffed-up tail, an aggressive outlook, an attempt to bite you or scratch you are all warning signs to find out the real reason your cat might be upset with you. (Also read: Signs of mental illness in cats you shouldn’t ignore)

"While we do our best to love and give care to our beloved pets, there are instances where our pets may end up hating us. With cats, more than hate, the animal may tend to become uncomfortable, scared or anxious about our behaviour or certain situations," says Devanshi Shah, Founder & CEO PetKonnect. (Also read: Why you should train your cat – and how to do it)

Shah also shares possible reasons why your cat might be upset with you.

"Disrespecting their personal boundaries, trying to play or cuddle with them when they’re not consenting are some common reasons that cats may learn to dislike your presence. As a parent, one needs to learn to pick up on these cues and be responsive to them. Knowing how to handle your pet and where to draw the line with certain behaviours is a must. This dislike may also stem from reasons that relate to the animal's environment and wellbeing. Ensure to provide enough playtime and exercise, access to litter trays alongside basic amenities like food and water and of course medical attention if and when required," says the pet expert.

Signs that your car is angry with you

Shah says an obvious sign that your cat is very unhappy with you will be the animal hissing at you with its teeth bared.

"It may also attempt to bite you aggressively or scratch you repeatedly with the aim to draw blood. When looking at body language, lowered ears and a tucked tail is a sign that the animal is uncomfortable in your presence. A very angry cat will have a puffed-up tail along with a crouched position. Cats that are not highly confrontational will show their hate by hiding or not willing to spend time in your presence," says Shah.

