Signs of mental illness in cats you shouldn’t ignore

Cats are known to be a little aloof and sometimes it's difficult to understand what's going on in their lives. Mental health issues in cats often go undiagnosed because your feline companions treasure their privacy and some of them are complete loners. However, there are some tell-tale signs pet parents must notice when their cats start behaving differently than before, like sleeping more, urinating or defecating at unusual spots or indulging in any kind of self-harming behaviour. (Also read: Is your cat sick? How to recognise early signs of illness in your feline friend)

"Perhaps the easiest way to know that your cat is not doing too well mentally is when it urinates or defecates somewhere that is not its usual designated spot. While most parents misunderstand this as a behavioural issue, it can sometimes be a cry for help when they are struggling with stress," says Dr. Nameeta Nadkarni, Consulting Vet, PetKonnect.

"A pattern in such behaviour is commonly a sign of the animal potentially struggling with stress or trying to get attention by acting out," says Devanshi Shah, Founder and CEO – Petkonnect.

You may feel that sleeping too much is normal for a cat as it spends around 16-18 hours every day sleeping. However, it may not be completely true as most of this time is spent napping and they are quick to respond to any stimuli while their nap. However, if your cat is sleeping more than usual, it's a sign of some trouble.

"Sleeping more than usual is also a sign of stress in cats," says Dr Nadkarni.

A more serious and obvious sign of mental health issues in cats is that of overgrooming. "Some cats who are struggling with mental health issues will overgroom, to a point where they self-mutilate and cause baldness," says Dr Nadkarni.

"Do remember that like humans, even animals can mentally struggle with many changes in the household such as the prolonged absence of parents, a loss in the family, trauma induced by accidents and more. It is very important to give our beloved pets a sufficient amount of love and affection alongside medical help if required," says Shah.

Follow more stories on Facebook & Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON